Blake Lively & Canadian Beau Ryan Reynolds Are the Flippin’ Cutest—here’s the Proof

Let’s get one thing straight: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are legitimate #CoupleGoals. Since their marriage in 2012, the gorgeous pair—seriously, look at them—has given us several lovey-dovey moments to swoon over.

But in addition to their stunning physical attributes (insert fire emojis here), the thing we love most about this Scorpio-Virgo romance has got to be their absolute REALNESS a.k.a. social media trolling. In this week’s battle of cheeky spousal insults, Reynolds took to Instagram to post a shot of Lively on the set of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, complete with hilar, if slightly snarky, caption. What’s that about the couple who laughs together, again?

Here, four more times we caught Lively and Reynolds doing social media right.

1 of 5 Previous Next Tumblr

(Image: instagram.com/vancityreynolds) Reynolds was quick to share a pic of wife Lively, who is currently filming The Rhythm Section and looking uncharacteristically disheveled. Reynolds gently poked fun at the photo, where Lively is dressed in a baggy tee, pink sweatpants and what we can only assume is a plastic bag filled with her usual polish. The caption? A simple #nofilter. Where’s that shocked monkey emoji when you need it?

Previous 1. Reynolds was quick to share a pic of wife Lively, who is currently filming The Rhythm Section and looking uncharacteristically disheveled. Reynolds gently poked fun at the photo, where Lively is dressed in a baggy tee, pink sweatpants and what we can only assume is a plastic bag filled with her usual polish. The caption? A simple #nofilter. Where’s that shocked monkey emoji when you need it?

2. In October, Lively took to Instagram to wish her hubby a very happy birthday—but she was also getting payback for the post Reynolds made for her birthday earlier this year. Her ‘Gram included a photo of Reynolds and pal Gosling—but she cropped out Reynolds (you know, her actual husband?) almost entirely. Cue the LOLs. Let us explain. Anyone who’s anyone (read: all Canadians and Blake) knows of the age-old debate about which Ryan is hotter: Reynolds or Gosling. Ryan R. hails from Vancouver and Ryan G. from Cornwall, both are smokin’ hot and both are pretty fantastic actors, so it’s a tight race. While we have our own opinion on who really is better, it seems the squabble is a bit of an insecurity for Reynolds—a fact which Lively used to her advantage.

3. Back in August, Reynolds posted on Instagram to wish his wife HBD, but cheekily cropped almost her entire body out of the pic, leaving, well, just him.

4. At the Time 100 Gala in April, Lively took a moment to honour and congratulate the most influential and best man she knows… John Legend.

5. Lively took to Instagram to poke fun at hubby Reynolds’ puzzled expression in this Golden Globes ’17 red carpet photo—which reminds us of a similar facial expression during a certain group hang. Next

Related:

Excuse Us But Nancy & Jonathan From Stranger Things Are Reportedly Dating IRL

Congrats Adele! + 13 More Secret Celeb Weddings

Celebrity Couples Who Met on the Job



