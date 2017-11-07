Blake Lively & Canadian Beau Ryan Reynolds Are the Flippin’ Cutest—here’s the Proof

Let’s get one thing straight: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are legitimate #CoupleGoals. Since their marriage in 2012, the gorgeous pair—seriously, look at them—has given us several lovey-dovey moments to swoon over.
But in addition to their stunning physical attributes (insert fire emojis here), the thing we love most about this Scorpio-Virgo romance has got to be their absolute REALNESS a.k.a. social media trolling. In this week’s battle of cheeky spousal insults, Reynolds took to Instagram to post a shot of Lively on the set of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, complete with hilar, if slightly snarky, caption. What’s that about the couple who laughs together, again?
Here, four more times we caught Lively and Reynolds doing social media right.
Reynolds was quick to share a pic of wife Lively, who is currently filming The Rhythm Section and looking uncharacteristically disheveled. Reynolds gently poked fun at the photo, where Lively is dressed in a baggy tee, pink sweatpants and what we can only assume is a plastic bag filled with her usual polish. The caption? A simple #nofilter. Where’s that shocked monkey emoji when you need it?
