Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s Feud Crossed the Line—& Could Result in Jail Time

It’s no secret that Rob Kardashian and Angela Renée White, better known as Blac Chyna, have had a rocky relationship—to say the least.

In typical Kardashian fashion, audiences have attempted to keep up with the on-and-off again couple’s ongoing drama both on social media and via their reality show, but on Wednesday, things went too far.

Following his 4th of July celebrations (and sock promotion), Kardashian spoke out on social media claiming that Chyna had sent him a video of her in bed with another man. “The same day I sent my jeweller to drop off 250K of jewelry. Same day my babies are in the house and I find out this,” Kardashian wrote in a multiple-post Instagram rant (which was also continued on Twitter).

Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Kardashian and Chyna are separated, but share a daughter, Dream. Unfortunately, their relationship has turned into a nightmare. Kardashian, 30, posted on Twitter and Instagram, accusing Chyna of doing drugs, cheating on him with multiple men and getting extensive plastic surgery after their daughter was born (in addition to numerous other allegations).

But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

However, this time their feud went beyond hateful comments. In retaliation, Kardashian publicly posted nude photos of Chyna to his nearly 99,000 Instagram followers. He also posted a video of Chyna where she appears to be in bed with another man.

The image has since been removed from Instagram (although numerous screenshots have surfaced on gossip media sites) and Kardashian’s account was temporarily shut down. The 10-second video was reposted to Twitter and has since been retweeted more than 55,000 times.

Under California’s bill SB 255, revenge porn—meaning explicit photos of an identifiable individual, which were intended to be private but were shared with the intent of causing the individual distress—is illegal. Those found guilty of distributing such images can face a $1,000 fine, six months in jail or both. California is one of 34 states that has outlawed this practice.

According to People, Chyna is considering taking legal action against Kardashian for posting the nude photos.

“All u may think my daughter may see this one day and I hope she does cuz this isn’t love,” wrote Kardashian on Instagram. And he’s right. What has transpired between the two reality stars isn’t love, it is potentially illegal.

