Hate her or love her, Miley Cyrus is back—but this time she’s changed. In a recent interview with Billboard, the 24-year-old revealed that she’s grown up a lot from her *wilder*, more controversial days best exemplified by that 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Robin Thicke. Now she’s enjoying life with her bajillion dogs and hot Aussie fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. In true Miley style, the artist got real about being sober, falling back in love and how she identifies when it comes to gender. Here are five things we learned from her intimate interview.

She and Liam needed that time apart

The pop star and the 27-year-old The Hunger Games actor were together for four years before calling it quits in September 2013, but the split was apparently a good thing. “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” the singer said. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.'” In early 2016, the power couple got back together—and re-engaged. “We had to refall for each other,” Miley explained. Awwww.

She identifies as gender-neutral and pansexual

Miley has been vocal about her identity in the past, but The Voice coach reiterated that she doesn’t fit inside one box, and is “a gender-neutral, ­sexually fluid person.”

“I’m a little bit boyish. But I can also be super femme and dress as a bunny rabbit,” she told Billboard. “Who I’m with has nothing to do with sex—I’m super open, pansexual, that’s just me.”

She’s totally sober now

As a known pot-lover, Miley revealed that she’s given up weed and is feeling good about her sober life. “I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it],” she said. “I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.” We applaud you, Miley!

“Malibu” is about Liam

With a new album on the way, Miley is dropping her latest single, “Malibu,” on May 11. The track is a powerful love ballad about her relationship with her fiancé, where she sings: “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song.” The star explains to Billboard that people are “going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?'”

She’s evolved from her Dead Petz days

You may recall Miley’s 2015 Dead Petz tour where she performed with a lot of erm, provocative outfits and strap-on body parts. Two years later, Miley is now spending most of her time on the large Malibu property she shares with Liam, walking their dogs and grocery shopping, mingling with the regulars. “I love talking to people, and I approach them in a normal, ‘Don’t treat me different, ’cause I’m not’ way. That’s what started this evolution for me, getting out of my Dead Petz phase,” she said. “People stare at me anyway, but people stare at me a lot when I’m dressed as a ­fucking cat.”

