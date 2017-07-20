Beyoncé’s Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Far From #Flawless, but Is It Also Offensive?

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but fans are questioning whether Beyoncé would be flattered or furious about a Madame Tussauds statue allegedly made in her likeness.

@Beyonce is back and “Running the world” here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) July 12, 2017

The New York City branch of the famed house of horrors wax figures hosts the faux-Beyoncé, but after posting a photo, they were quickly swarmed by comments from the Beyhive stating that this is not their queen. Is this Kate Hudson? Lindsay Lohan? The love child of Rita Ora and Britney Spears? Fans weren’t sure, but the one thing they agreed on was that Madame Tussauds was a beautiful liar when they said this figure is Beyoncé.

What you expect to get when you order online vs what actually comes in the mail pic.twitter.com/B31NKAE38f — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 19, 2017

Ok, but this looks like a cross between Mariah Carey & Shakira pic.twitter.com/h22uysnorf — Jae (@ShahJae) July 19, 2017

Aside from looking as more like a fangirl someone dressed up as Beyoncé for Halloween, fans also took issue with the wax figure because of Bey’s blonde locks, lack of hips and light skin.

So basically you ignored #Formation lyrics “I like my negro nose with Jackson 5 nostrils” and used a random white woman in a leotard? Mmkay. — Shamontiel (@Maroonsista) July 20, 2017

The biggest issue here is she’s a shade or two too light skinned. Beyonce is light-skinned but not that light-skinned. — Angela (@AngelaQueensNY1) July 19, 2017

not the Rachel dolezal version of Beyoncé — Tai Bazzi (@tylahbazzi) July 19, 2017

Remember when Formation came out and people seemed shocked Beyonce was black? That’s who made these wax figures — Zola Ray (@zolamray) July 19, 2017

Madame Tussaud’s after reading these replies pic.twitter.com/0XOmu6mGM9 — K (@KaitVMaim) July 19, 2017

Madame Tussauds stated that the whiteness of the wax figure’s skin is merely the result of bad lighting. “Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted,” the museum’s reps told TMZ. “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.”

But social media users pointed out that this is not the first time the museum has disrespected the Queen.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

While the statue’s true identity remains unclear, this hot mess proves that when it comes to Beyoncé, nothing can live up to the real deal.

