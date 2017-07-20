Beyoncé’s Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Far From #Flawless, but Is It Also Offensive?

Madame Tussauds is known for their creepily on point renditions of celebs, but their Beyoncé wax figure *really* missed the mark

  0

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but fans are questioning whether Beyoncé would be flattered or furious about a Madame Tussauds statue allegedly made in her likeness.

The New York City branch of the famed house of horrors wax figures hosts the faux-Beyoncé, but after posting a photo, they were quickly swarmed by comments from the Beyhive stating that this is not their queen. Is this Kate Hudson? Lindsay Lohan? The love child of Rita Ora and Britney Spears? Fans weren’t sure, but the one thing they agreed on was that Madame Tussauds was a beautiful liar when they said this figure is Beyoncé.

Aside from looking as more like a fangirl someone dressed up as Beyoncé for Halloween, fans also took issue with the wax figure because of Bey’s blonde locks, lack of hips and light skin.

Madame Tussauds stated that the whiteness of the wax figure’s skin is merely the result of bad lighting. “Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted,” the museum’s reps told TMZ. “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.”

But social media users pointed out that this is not the first time the museum has disrespected the Queen.

While the statue’s true identity remains unclear, this hot mess proves that when it comes to Beyoncé, nothing can live up to the real deal.

Related:

#NotMyGosling: Ryan’s New Wax Figure Is the Stuff of Nightmares
The 12 Best (and 5 Worst) Celebrity Wax Figures
Here’s the 101 on That Beyoncé Class at Waterloo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources