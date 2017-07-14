Beyoncé Belongs in Art History Books and This Twitter Account Proves It

Does Beyoncé imitate art, or does art imitate Beyoncé?

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.

By now you MUST have seen the instantly iconic photo that Beyoncé released in the middle of the night, featuring fresh twins Sir Carter and Rumi. Naturally, it’s breathtaking, perfectly styled and exactly what the Beyhive has been waiting for; it’s literally art. 

Tabloid Art History, a Twitter account run by art history majors in the UK, matches tabloid pics to famous works of art—and they’ve been expertly drawing the parallels between Queen Bey and iconic paintings for a while now. Needless to say, we’re obsessed.

So, in honour of Sir and Rumi’s one-month birthday, we rounded up eight times that Beyoncé’s life has imitated art (or rather, art imitated Beyoncé, ahead of time).

The Carters are the spitting image of this rendering of the Madonna with twins

Or Cleopatra’s offspring, if you’d prefer

We are v. clearly the adoring crowd gathered to get a glimpse of royalty

How about those pregnancy pics? “Maternal mermaid realness” is RIGHT

So glad Beyoncé’s goddess status has been confirmed

Make that the goddess of fertility AND flowers

Liberté, Égalité, Beyoncé

Iconic

