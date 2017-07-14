Beyoncé Belongs in Art History Books and This Twitter Account Proves It

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

By now you MUST have seen the instantly iconic photo that Beyoncé released in the middle of the night, featuring fresh twins Sir Carter and Rumi. Naturally, it’s breathtaking, perfectly styled and exactly what the Beyhive has been waiting for; it’s literally art.

Tabloid Art History, a Twitter account run by art history majors in the UK, matches tabloid pics to famous works of art—and they’ve been expertly drawing the parallels between Queen Bey and iconic paintings for a while now. Needless to say, we’re obsessed.

So, in honour of Sir and Rumi’s one-month birthday, we rounded up eight times that Beyoncé’s life has imitated art (or rather, art imitated Beyoncé, ahead of time).

The Carters are the spitting image of this rendering of the Madonna with twins

Beyonce unveils twins Sir and Rumi for the first time, July 2017 // ‘Madonna with twins’ by Alexey Kuzmich, c. 1996-97. pic.twitter.com/C5P8J18buT — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) July 14, 2017

Or Cleopatra’s offspring, if you’d prefer

Sir & Rumi Carter in Beyonce’s arms // Statue of twins Cleopatra Selene & Alexander Helios (children of Cleopatra & Mark Antony), c. 40s BC pic.twitter.com/UsPN7VRKyd — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) July 14, 2017

We are v. clearly the adoring crowd gathered to get a glimpse of royalty

Beyoncé unveils her twins for the first time, c.July 2017 // Sandro Botticelli, ‘Madonna of the Pomegranate’, c.1445-1510 pic.twitter.com/rUoKA9y73d — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) July 14, 2017

How about those pregnancy pics? “Maternal mermaid realness” is RIGHT

Beyonce serving maternal mermaid realness, 2017 // Detail from ‘The Fisherman and the Siren’ by Sir Frederic Leighton, c.1856-58 pic.twitter.com/VZBdvs9suk — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) February 3, 2017

So glad Beyoncé’s goddess status has been confirmed

A pregnant Beyonce performs at the Grammy Awards, Feb 12th 2017 // Oshun, goddess of fertility pic.twitter.com/w19prrbHfk — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) February 13, 2017

Make that the goddess of fertility AND flowers

Beyoncé surrounded by flowers, May, c.2017 // Evelyn de Morgan, ‘Lady Flora, Goddess of Blossoms and Flowers’, c.1880 pic.twitter.com/3PXYcApWY8 — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) May 20, 2017

Liberté, Égalité, Beyoncé

Beyoncé performing ‘Formation’ in her iconic Super Bowl performance, February, 2016 // Eugène Delacroix, ‘Liberty Leading the People’, 1830 pic.twitter.com/SBDNGKshes — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) January 9, 2017

Iconic

Beyoncé performs at the 2017 Grammy Awards // Statue of the Weeping Madonna pic.twitter.com/VMePGGWlRC — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) February 13, 2017

