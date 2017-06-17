Welcome to the World, Beybies: Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Twins Are Here!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 4, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

On Saturday night, People broke the big news we’ve all been waiting for: Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed their twins! The babies—no word yet on sex or, much more importantly, names—arrived less than five months after the most epic pregnancy announcement of all time (which is now the most-liked Instagram EVER, sitting at 11M likes and counting; it has also inspired at least one copycat—love ya, Jessi Cruickshank).

Fans have been awaiting the news since last Tuesday, when Us Weekly reported heavy security at a Los Angeles-based hospital—sparking rumours that the Queen Bey was already in labour.

We sincerely hope Beyoncé wasn’t labouring for four straight days, and wish the quintet all the best—including new big sis, Ivy Blue.

Update: Showbiz411.com—which Us Weekly credits with breaking the baby news (take that, People)—reports that Bey actually had the babies on Monday night or Tuesday morning:

“That’s the reason Jay Z didn’t turn up on Thursday night for the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York. He had his hands full. The source is good. Those kids are here. They’re going to Run this Town.”

Two takeaways here: 1/ We need to start following Showbiz411.com stat, and 2/ hats off to the Carters for keeping this news under wraps for the past four days.

