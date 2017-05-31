Speculation is building that Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed their twins! Despite the singer’s Memorial Day Instagram post, in which she shows off her blossoming bump, many fans think that the newest additions to the Carter Knowles family have made their debut and the sweet snap was actually taken weeks ago.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Queen Bey is known to go out of her way to keep her life very private, and may have used the social media platform to keep people in the dark during this important moment in her life. Only time, and Beyoncé, will tell if music’s biggest power couple are now parents of three.

The super couple first revealed that they were expecting twins in February via a sweet Instagram post. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the 35-year-old singer captioned the amazing photo of herself cupping her small bump at the time. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” the superstar added.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 4, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Since the wonderful announcement earlier this year, Beyoncé has posted numerous photos on the social media platform of her growing baby bump while wearing colourful Gucci dresses, flower crowns and even a fitting “Preggers” T-shirt. The icon also showed her fans images of her and of close friends and family celebrating an extravagant baby shower entitled “The Carter Push Party” for the arrivals of her twins.

Related:

Beyoncé’s Beauty Pro, Sir John, on the Best Bold Lip Colour for YOU

Congrats Miranda & Evan! + 17 More Secret Celeb Weddings

Dear Baby Bear, What Were Your Celeb Parents Thinking?!