Is *This* the Realest We’ve Ever Seen Beyoncé?

After her game-changing performance during the first weekend of Coachella, we thought we were through with music festival surprises from Queen B. We knew to expect a Destiny’s Child reunion, a career-spanning setlist and impeccable choreography, all in tribute to Black American culture. But when she took the stage to recreate last weekend’s magic all over again, Beyoncé made one misstep that ultimately became one of the festival’s most memorable moments.

In her history-making headlining gig, Beyoncé performed a two-hour spectacle that included appearances by Jay-Z, as well as her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. And during “Get Me Bodied,” her sister, Solange Knowles, appeared alongside Bey for a dance breakdown. Before we go any further, it’s worth noting that neither of the Knowles women were wearing the kind of shoes we’d confidently bust out choreography in. Solange bopped in fringed boots by Christian Dior, while Bey had on high-heeled ankle boots.

Another fave moment was when Bey tried to pick up Solange and they fell lol pic.twitter.com/VWhkJqHXqS — queen miskeen (@agerenesh) April 22, 2018

Mid-song, Beyoncé turned to hug and boost up her sister, and the pair tumbled to the stage. Fall? Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter? It’s a rare, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it slip-up, from a celeb who is known for being in control, surprising her fandom with albums that drop without warning and sharing personal milestones with art-directed Instagram posts or video footage she shares when she feels like it. (Have you seen her 10-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, recently? Exactly.)

But you can’t slow the Knowles sisters down. True to form, Beyoncé and Solange don’t miss a beat, immediately rolling on their backs and kicking in unison as if the slip was part of the routine they’ve rehearsed for months. During the first weekend’s performance, which was livestreamed around the world on YouTube, the “Formation” singer appeared to be holding up her costume to prevent a wardrobe malfunction, and still didn’t miss a move.

While saying Beyoncé is just like us feels like the ultimate stretch, moments like this one prove that yes, she is human. Seeing her share an endearing, improvised moment with her sister on stage proved it. So next time life doesn’t go quite as planned, think: “What would Beyonce Do?”

