Beyoncé Just Announced on Insta that She’s Having Two Beybies!

And she made the announcement in the most Beyoncé way possible—via a lavishly styled, professionally-shot photograph

  0

This is not a drill! Queen Bey just revealed that she and Jay-Z are expecting TWINS. And of course she made her pregnancy announcement in the most Beyonce way possible.

She posted the below Instagram photo, where she’s posing in lingerie and a veil and cradling her blooming belly. She captioned it “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Now this announcement isn’t quite as grand as when Beyonce announced she was pregnant with Blue Ivy, 5. But to be fair she made that news on stage during a live broadcast—it’s hard to top that!

via GIPHY

Now tell us if we are reading too much into this, but she is wearing both blue and red. Is this a sign she’s expecting a boy and a girl? We think so!

There have been many rumours over the years that Beyoncé is expecting, so people are very excited that she’s pregnant. Here are just a few of the excited (and hilarious!) reactions on Twitter.

