This is not a drill! Queen Bey just revealed that she and Jay-Z are expecting TWINS. And of course she made her pregnancy announcement in the most Beyonce way possible.

She posted the below Instagram photo, where she’s posing in lingerie and a veil and cradling her blooming belly. She captioned it “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Now this announcement isn’t quite as grand as when Beyonce announced she was pregnant with Blue Ivy, 5. But to be fair she made that news on stage during a live broadcast—it’s hard to top that!

Now tell us if we are reading too much into this, but she is wearing both blue and red. Is this a sign she’s expecting a boy and a girl? We think so!

There have been many rumours over the years that Beyoncé is expecting, so people are very excited that she’s pregnant. Here are just a few of the excited (and hilarious!) reactions on Twitter.

beyoncé is literally just making her own destiny’s child — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) February 1, 2017

in a perfect world, they’re identical and we get a Beyonce-led version of Parent Trap in about 12 years — Rollin Bishop (@rollinbishop) February 1, 2017

When Beyoncé and jay z tell Blue ivy that she isn’t the only heir to their billion dollars anymore pic.twitter.com/qljGmzpgMv — David (@abcdavidb) February 1, 2017

It’s not Beyonce anymore, it’s Beytwice — kaitlyn (@classylmj) February 1, 2017

