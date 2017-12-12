Wait, Is It True Beyoncé Just Had Her First No. 1 Song in Nearly a Decade?!

Bow down! It’s been more than a minute since Beyoncé was on top of the charts, but would you believe it’s been nearly a decade since the last time she was there?! Neither could we.

Now she’s back, with the perfect duet. Quite literally. With the remix of Ed Sheeran’s song “Perfect”–a ballad from his March album ÷ (Divide) that he originally performed solo–Queen Bey, 36, is back on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Apparently the duo go way back, like to 2015, when the British singer-songwriter says he shared a pizza and Jäegerbombs at a dive bar in Brooklyn with Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z.

Proving he’s as big a fan of B as we are, Sheeran says he now counts working with her as one of the experiences that made his 2017. Yeah, no kidding. Sheeran tells Billboard that teaming up with her on their “Perfect Duet” was “really f-cking cool.”

Their track is Beyoncé’s sixth no. 1 as a solo artist and her first in nine years. Her last no. 1 was 2008’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Since then, she hit no. 5 with “Halo” and peaked at no. 2 with “Drunk in Love,” her collab with husband JAY-Z. But her years between top-charting singles have been far more productive than one stat suggests.

In that time, she’s had three children (Blue Ivy, five, and six-month-old twins Sir and Rumi), celebrated nine years of marriage and helped her mom, Tina Knowles, and sister, Solange, both walk down the aisle, respectively. She’s also released three influential albums, headlined four tours and added 12 GRAMMY Awards to her collection.

Her releases aren’t just about new music, they’re game-changing events that continuously raise the bar for today’s artists. With the surprise drop of her self-titled visual album in 2013, she made release dates and music video launches irrelevant (every track was accompanied by its own video). She also identified herself as an outspoken feminist. The “Formation” singer took those ideas further with 2016’s Lemonade, which was a genre-bending music movie, a story about confronting infidelity as a Black woman, a political statement and a fire album all in one. Plus, her style and visuals inspired gifs we’re still using today.

In short: Beyonce doesn’t need number ones, but we’re happy she’s got a new one.

