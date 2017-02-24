It was not that surprising—she is pretty pregnant with not one, but two beybies—but the Beyhive still could not process yesterday’s news that Beyoncé had pulled out of her much-anticipated Coachella performance. Twitter went through a rollercoaster of emotions when Queen Bey dropped the bombshell that she was skipping the festival on doctor’s orders but would be back to headline in 2018, and then imploded even more after a widely-believed hoax—that “Cash Me Outside Girl” would be replacing her as the headliner—made the rounds. Here, the Beyhive endures the five stages of grief and then finally finds humour despite the pain.

Denial:

Y’all : “Beyonce has never cancelled a show. She’ll still be performing at Coachella”

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy: pic.twitter.com/6m8P8740Sp — Ka’Troy Kardashian (@mrLdavis) February 23, 2017

Anger:

‘Beyoncé is no longer headlining Coachella’ pic.twitter.com/geNQNbUzBL — Jamal (@youngtraveIIer) February 23, 2017

Bargaining:

Beyoncé is so kind to give me a whole year to lose weight and get my money right to go to coachella next year. So kind — Solarge Knowles (@ant0nwiltshire) February 23, 2017

Depression:

When you find out Beyoncé isn’t playing Coachella anymore pic.twitter.com/vIZikDCIyu — Morgan (@MorganWilkes) February 23, 2017

Acceptance:

Wait I just realized that Beyoncè is a legend and coachella doesn’t deserve Beyoncè. I’m suddenly happy. — angel (@chokemethan) February 24, 2017

Finding humour in the pain:

Me calling my bank to report my card stolen after Beyoncé cancelled her Coachella performance. pic.twitter.com/WAStIpR8Vo — Call me Malcolm X (@MyHoneySoSweet) February 24, 2017

Beyoncé: I’ll be performing at Coachella pregnant with twins

Doctor: pic.twitter.com/v4HPewYxLK — LEMONS (@ShadyPopTweets) February 24, 2017

