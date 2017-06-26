BET Awards Best Dressed: The Most Fire Looks

For the love of Riri, last night’s BET Awards red carpet was WILD, WILD, WILD! Only once a year do we get to experience this much Black excellence all in one place. And trust us—2017’s celebrity style game did not disappoint.

From Cardi B’s statement Givenchy suit to Justine Skye’s metallic and bronze The Blonde dress to Future and his daughter Londyn’s coordinating bejeweled Bane masks, everyone came thruuuu with their A-game. The only thing that could have made this red carpet better would be if Rihanna herself had shown up. But she didn’t, and we’re sad, but we’ve moved on.

Sorry (but not sorry), GRAMMYs, but designer couture doesn’t always equal memorable or groundbreaking fashion. And the BET Awards proved to us that even just simple, plain tee coordinated with a the right amount of red velvet (we’re looking at you, Big Sean) can be a much, much hotter L-O-O-K.

Check out what we mean when we say this carpet was (literally) on fire by clicking through our best picks below.

(Photo: Getty Images) Logan Browning

(Photo: Getty Images) Logan Browning

