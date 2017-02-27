Oscars Beauty: Best Hair & Makeup from Hollywood’s Big Night

These celebs killed it in the hair and makeup department this year, with intricate updos, glam waves, peachy lips and more standout beauty looks

(Photo: Getty Images)

Felicity Jones

Pale skin plus a pale dress does not work without a bright lip, and Felicity clearly knows that. She saved herself from looking washed out with a rosy lip, and her loose, undone hair kept her from looking like a ballerina wannabe.

2 comments on “Oscars Beauty: Best Hair & Makeup from Hollywood’s Big Night

  1. Please, if you’re going to put up a photo of anyone – please get their names right. Octavia Spencer is named, but not shown. You have shown a photo of Viola Davis.

    Reply

    • Hi Sarah, thanks for pointing out that error, it’s been fixed! mh

      Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

