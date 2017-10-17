Peep These Unforgettable Celeb Halloween Costumes from 2016

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We’re talking Halloween, naturally. With the big weekend just around the corner, the pressure to deliver an epic costume (or two, we don’t know your life) is seriously on. For inspo, we’re looking back on some of our fave celebrity Halloween costumes 2016—like Katy Perry as HRC, Lindsay Lohan as Harley Quinn, Lena Dunham as a grabbed pussy (thanks for that, Donald Trump, we guess?) and Kylie Jenner as a “Dirty”-era Christina Aguilera. Herewith, 17 of the best celeb costumes from last Halloween so that you can prep yours immeds.

(Photo: instagram.com/lenadunham) Lena Dunham as a grabbed pussy

2. Kaia Jordan Gerber and Cindy Crawford as punk rockers At the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Bash in Los Angeles

3. Kylie Jenner as X-tina At Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood

4. Kourtney Kardashian as a zombie bride At Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood

5. Katy Perry and friend as Hillary and Bill Clinton At the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Bash in Los Angeles

6. Heidi Klum and her clones At the Heidi Klum Halloween Party

7. Blue Ivy, Beyonce & Tina Knowles as Salt N Pepa

8. Emily Ratajkowski as Cleopatra At the BACARDI x Kenzo Digital We Are The Night Haunted House in Brooklyn

9. Lindsay Lohan as Harley Quinn At the Fran Cutler Halloween Party in London

10. Orlando Bloom as Donald Trump At Kate Hudson’s annual Halloween Bash in Los Angeles

11. Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson At the NYRP Hulaween party in New York

12. Paris Hilton as Red Riding Hood At the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Bash in Los Angeles

13. Marc Jacobs as a female body builder At the NYRP Hulaween party in New York

14. Jenna Dewan Tatum as a unicorn At the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Bash in Los Angeles

15. Alessandra Ambrosio as Jessica Rabbit At the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Bash in Los Angeles

16. Jackie Cruz as Cher At the Heidi Klum Halloween Party

17. Lauren Conrad as a ballerina At the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Bash in Los Angeles Next

