Wait, did you hear that? That’s the sound of love officially dying: one of Hollywood’s longest running couples Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split over the weekend and, well, nothing really makes sense anymore.

Stiller, 51, and Taylor, 45, the “mom and dad” of show business who starred in five movies together throughout their 17 years of marriage, including Zoolander, announced on May 26 that they would be divorcing in a joint statement to People. “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the statement reads. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.” Cool, see you guys in about three months when I recover from the drop kick to my heart.

Stiller and Taylor, parents to daughter Ella, 15, and son Quinlin, 11, got engaged during rehearsals for Meet the Parents. Stiller spoke to Parade magazine in 2013 about falling in love with Taylor. “[Our] relationship was a gradual thing that happened over a quick period of time, maybe seven or eight months,” Stiller said. “We just started hanging out with each other and it developed into, ‘Wow, this feels great. I really like this person. I think I love this person. I really do—I love this person.’ It hit me out of the blue.”

Yeah, well your break-up hit us out of the blue, Stiller, and I’m just not sure I’ll bounce back like I did after the Great Split of 2016.

Twitter shares in my heartache:

When life suddenly doesn’t make sense. https://t.co/09OCn44jSy — Allison Walton (@allisonwalton) May 27, 2017

It me.

#benstiller and #christinetaylor split up and Love is in a corner with a bottle of liquor and a tub of ice cream. pic.twitter.com/AkaaiTYe29 — That’s me, DC (@deborahclair) May 27, 2017

I mean, what even happened?!

This is honestly shocking to me since I just sat by them at a play a few weeks ago. They seemed very happy together. https://t.co/YGfuZTVRnd — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) May 27, 2017

SAME.

I’m taking this whole Ben Stiller/Christine Taylor divorce a lot harder than is probably healthy. Like what is love even anymore? pic.twitter.com/BX0gIo92RV — Katie C (@Kt8649Kt) May 27, 2017

