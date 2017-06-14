Pardon Me, but Did Bella Hadid Get a Handsome New Man When No One Was Looking?

Is this Bella Hadid’s new boyfriend? His name is Jordan Barrett, he’s a fellow impossibly gorgeous human (and Australian model) and they were getting cozy on a yacht in Cannes back in May. Behold the evidence:

Yacht naps are the most luxe naps, non?

Catch up on them Zzzzz’s … A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on May 20, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

*Phone display says Abel* New phone, who dis?

The castaways in France Prep @iamnaomicampbell fashion for Relief. A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on May 22, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Oh, you know, just hanging with some of the most powerful femmes in fashion like Carine Roitfeld.

@CarineRoitfeld Raised 3 Million Euros in 15 minutes Game Face!! All for #AMFAR Everything you do Carine!! Thanks For letting me be apart of this again. A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on May 26, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

But wait, they might just be ridiculously good-looking friends, you protest. You have a point. But, the two were photographed looking pretty loved up at Bella’s NYC apartment on June 12, chilling in their undies and taking selfies, so it must be getting serious. Case closed, y’all.

