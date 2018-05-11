Spotted: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Kissing—and We Have the Receipts to Prove It

There is definitely a lil something happening between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd—and there are finally pics to prove it.

The supermodel was spotted sharing a smooch with her ex Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, on May 10. According to People, the *apparently* on-again couple were attending a Magnum x Alexander Wang party at the Cannes Film Festival, but it looks like they only had eyes for each other.

Hadid and The Weeknd first got together in May 2015, only to break up by December of that same year. They reunited in 2016, but once again, eventually parted ways—after whichThe Weeknd dated singer Selena Gomez for approximately 10 months. It’s been a roller coaster of a relationship but after all those ups and downs, it looks The Weeknd may once again be back with Hadid. Third time’s a charm right?

The Cannes pic isn’t even the first time these exes have been spotted canoodling since their 2016 split. Last month, witnesses reported that the “Starboy” singer was getting cozy with the Hadid at a Coachella afterparty. Hadid denied the rumours, responding to an E! News Instagram post saying “it wasn’t me, [sic].” But given the recent pic, Hadid’s Coachella comment is hard to believe.

The Weeknd’s new album, My Dear Melancholy, is rumoured to be partially inspired by his relationships with both Gomez and Hadid. Many eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the line, “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” from the song “Call Out My Name” is a reference to the former Disney actor’s kidney transplant last year. In the same album, The Weeknd also sings the line: “I hope you know this dick is still an option…You were equestrian, so ride it like a champion,” which fans interpreted as a reference to Hadid, who is an avid equestrian.

TBH, we’re hoping this smooch is the first sign of a full-blown reconciliation between these two. After all, if Gomez can reconnect with her ex, why can’t The Weeknd? Just fess up already and please stop playing with our hearts, K?

Related:

Hold the Phone—Bella Hadid Is Bringing One of Our Fave ’90s Fashion Trends Back

The 5 Wildest Moments from Coachella (That Weren’t About Queen Bey)

Bella Hadid Clapping Back at a Troll Will Slay You and then Bring You Back to Life