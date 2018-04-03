Bella Hadid Clapping Back at a Troll Will Slay You and then Bring You Back to Life

Bella Hadid is always a poised professional in the fashion biz, but if you come for her or the people she cares about, she won’t take it lying down. And if this epic clapback is evidence, she’ll be classy AF while doing it.

The stunning model—who has graced the runways of Moschino, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren, to name a few—served up some serious sass on a silver platter to an internet troll this week. When Instagram fan account @ballahadid uploaded a photo of Hadid and pal Kendall Jenner wearing sheer shirts, they probably weren’t aware of the epic takedown that was about to occur in the post’s comment section. When a troll commented on the photo calling both models “fake bitches,” the supermodel herself entered the conversation and proceeded to gracefully serve one of the best clapbacks of 2018.

The commenter wrote under the photo: “2 fake bitches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks. lmao y’all tripping fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need [sic].”

Well, our fave fashionista wasn’t about to let that comment slide and let it be known—in the most calm, measured and, hell, compassionate way—that jealousy is never cute. “I wish you would know either of our personalities,” she replied. “And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

Us:

Is it getting hot in here or is it just THAT BURN?! The heat of her reply must have thawed the icy heart of the IG offender because the troll deleted the original comment and replied to Hadid, writing: “it’s all gone girl, but seriously this whole thing has taught me a lot.”

It’s a lesson that we should all take note of, tbh. That and the fact that Ms. Hadid is clearly not to be messed with.

