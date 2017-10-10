Bella Hadid Sneaker Shopping with Complex and “Homeboy Can Get It” Memes Are a Gift

Hey hello hi, a video of Bella Hadid shopping for sneakers with Complex magazine is here to make your morning/day/life. To be one-hundo-p clear, we love Bella around these parts. She’s a really hard-working model who seems genuinely grateful for all her success and like an all-around stand-up gal and super loyal sister. Yes, she is also stun-ning. All of these truly jealousy-inducing qualities make her cringe-worthy Complex interview that much more entertaining and—because she is Bella Hadid and possesses magical powers mere mortals will never comprehend—against all odds, even charming?

Between the robotically delivered “let’s get it” and “if homeboy’s coming through with these…” and the dozen-or-so “dopes,” the way she chats with Complex host Joe La Puma about sneakers just feels stiff, lacking in authenticity and, dare we say, a tad manufactured. And it’s not like she doesn’t necessarily know about sneakers because it sounds like she’s a genuine fan, we just wish she sounded more like… herself when talking about them. The internet agrees and is having a field day, with one astute Twitter user even likening Bella to what an undercover cop might sound like. LOL.

bella hadid talk like a undercover cop pic.twitter.com/ENtObBtRxs — Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) October 5, 2017

i can’t stop watching that complex video. i need bella hadid as a GPS voice. “homeboy make a left or it is quiet.” — deaux (@dstfelix) October 7, 2017

that video of bella hadid talking about sneakers is one of the wonders of the world — matt (@lagunabiotch) October 5, 2017

SORRY I HAVEN’T TWEETED IN A FEW DAYS I SAW THAT BELLA HADID COMPLEX VIDEO & HAVE BEEN IN MOURNING — HOLLYWOODRUFF (@HOLLYWOODRUFF) October 7, 2017

Bella has also unknowingly created the “homeboy’s gonna, like, get it” memes we never knew we needed:

if homeboy comes thru in these,,, it’s quiet for him but if he comes thru in theeeeese, homeboy’s gonna like,,,, get it pic.twitter.com/EDsD9L9A63 — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) October 9, 2017

if homeboy comes through with these it’s quiet pic.twitter.com/2OALtbla3k — e (@beyonseh) October 8, 2017

if homeboy comes through in like these homeboys gonna like get it pic.twitter.com/fapGd7rlfA — gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) October 9, 2017

Is Bella Hadid all of us, trying to keep up with lingo we don’t really use in our daily lives? Was she just really nervous and isn’t supes comfortable on-camera yet? Or is she actually in on the joke and trolling us so hard? Scientists may never know. Until then, enjoy the full video of Bella Hadid on sneakers for the truly precious, perfect gift that it is:

Related:

Bella Hadid’s Gorgeous October 2016 FLARE Cover Shoot

These Freakin’ Adorable Throwback Pics of Your Fave Celeb Sisters Will Melt Your Heart

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Bella Hadid