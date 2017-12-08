Bella Hadid Stands with Palestine in Her Latest Instagram Post

Amid public protests in Jerusalem after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized the city as Israel’s capital, Bella Hadid showed her support for Palestinians on Instagram. “There is no perfect way to speak of something so unjust,” writes the 21-year-old model, who is of Dutch and Palestinian descent. “Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write.”

Trump’s decision sparked unrest because he also intends to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. While he signed a waiver to delay the move for six months, his choice is one that every U.S. president since 1995 has declined. Without a peace deal between Israel and Palestine, identifying Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is controversial because Palestinians also see it as their capital city. Hadid explained some of these very same nuances in her post: “Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take five steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace,” she writes. “I stand with Palestine.”

The model is not the only one using social media to take a stand on Trump’s latest move. Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, also used Instagram to describe the events as “the saddest day of my life as an American-Palestinian.” Meanwhile, DJ duo SIMIHAZE (twin sisters Simi and Haze Khadra) also showed solidarity with Palestine on Instagram. “Trump ‘decided’ to recognize [Palestine’s] capital of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel–as if it’s his to give away,” wrote Simi and Haze–who are friends with Hadid and her sister Gigi. “Declaring Jerusalem as [Israel’s] capital is a calculated move to make Palestinians lose hope of ever gaining statehood in their own country.”

