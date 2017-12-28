Who is Laura Dern’s New Man? Everything We Know About Hottie Baron Davis

New man, new info needed STAT!

Actor Laura Dern, 50, was recently caught smooching NBA star Baron Davis during a lunch date after Christmas, and well, the two look IN LURVE. According to Us Weekly, a source told the outlet that the couple “were kissing and touching and were all over each other,” and that Davis even carried Dern’s purse for her! (If that isn’t true love, then we don’t know what is.)

While the pics of the duo canoodling are adorbs, we don’t know too much about the L.A. native or this fresh new romance. And you know we love a deep dive, so… here’s everything we know about 38-year-old Davis.

He’s an NBA star

His ball career took off in 1999, when Davis was a first round draft pick for the Charlotte Hornets. A two-time NBA All-Star and current free agent, he went on to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks—until it looked like a 2012 knee injury was going to end his career. In 2016, he returned to the sport, playing back-up point guard for the Delaware 87ers, a team in the league’s development league. Sidenote: That year, he told the New York Times that his fave b-ball player is Stephen Curry. D’aw.

He’s recently single

Davis’s wife of three years, Isabella Brewster (who is the sister of actor Jordana Brewster), filed for divorce this June. According to TMZ, Brewster cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

He has two kids

Davis has two sons with ex Brewster: a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old. The kids are often seen on Brewster’s and Davis’s Instagram accounts and THEY ARE TOO CUTE.

He’s involved in the film industry

The athlete recently launched a production company called No Label Productions and is working on projects with Issa Rae and Amy Pascal, according to Variety. Working with other film execs, Davis told Variety his company’s focus is to produce music and urban-driven films across digital platforms. “We picked the name No Label because we wanted to emphasize that we’re looking for diverse content and we’re nimble,” Davis told Variety. He has also produced docs including The Drew: No Excuse, Just Produce and Crips and Bloods: Made in America.

He’s a family man

In a sweet Mother’s Day post on Instagram, Davis called his mom “the funniest lady I know.” Can we get an invite to family dinner? Just asking.

He’s into fashion with a cause

Davis is also the founder of Black Santa, a merchandise and media company that creates diverse characters, like its namesake Black Santa, and makes sweaters and playlists as well. The brand’s mission includes telling more “contemporary stories that reflect the cultural change and future we want to build for ourselves and the next generations to come.” As Davis recently told ESPN: “This is a part of my storytelling and my solution to the status quo of racism and the negativity surrounding our country and our world. We need to have a solution, and it needs to be fun and something that no matter what celebrity or person or basketball player, I need this to resonate with the people it’s going to resonate with.”

