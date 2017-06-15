Is That Taylor Swift in Selena Gomez’s New “Bad Liar” Video?

Selena Gomez just dropped her new “Bad Liar” music video (directed by Jesse Peretz of Girls fame), and when you’re not immersed in the clip’s ’70s vibes—Selena channels Jackie Burkhart from That ’70s Show hard—you might notice that a very important member of Sel’s girl group, squad leader Taylor Swift appears to make a few low-key cameos.

At least that’s what eagle-eyed fans think, after spotting a face that looks a lot like T-Swift in two separate posters adorning teen Selena’s walls (including one where Tay-Tay seems to have taken Farrah Fawcett’s place in a classic Charlie’s Angels pic).

Taylor, is that you girl?

 

Those white Wayfarers do look pretty familiar.

Shall we take this as confirmation the Saylor friendship is still going strong? What a time to be alive!

Watch the full vid here and judge for yourself:

