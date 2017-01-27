1. Her “multi-million dollar business” is a floor-coating company, and (as we suspected) she does not own it

The multi-million dollar company that Corinne owns helps her parents run is a coating and flooring supplier called Armor Garage. She works in sales.

2. She also does some modeling and acting on the side

When Corinne isn’t busy running her multi-million dollar business working in sales and eating Raquel’s famous cheese pasta, she does some casual modeling and acting. According to her Explore Talent profile she has a “passion for modeling, acting and singing and will blow you away across the board.” She’s reportedly done a Nike campaign, some lingerie and swimsuit modeling and a pilot for a TV show.

3. She was in a Juicy J and 2 Chainz music video

This is not a drill people—Corinne is that messed up girl at the party (sounds like the Corinne we all know and love) in the 2011 “Zip & A Double Cup” music video by Juicy J and 2 Chainz, and we have proof!! This is srsly something you need to see for yourself because it’s just way too good—she comes in around the 1:48 mark. You can thank us later. Her talent page also says she’s worked on music videos with—in her words, and spellings: “Pitpul, Akon, DJ Kahled and Lil Jon.”