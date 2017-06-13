The Best Bachelor Nation Contestants to Follow on IG (Updated!)

JoJo Fletcher

Handle: joelle_fletcher

Bachelor Nation backstory: After being loved and dumped by Ben Higgins, JoJo returned as the Bachelorette and got engaged to mega-hottie Jordan Rogers. Oh, and she also has the most amazing bestieship with Becca Tilley.

Follower count: 2.2M

What to expect: Hair goals, BFF goals, relationship goals and lots and lots of jel-inducing selfies.