Another Bachelor couple bites the dust and we’re taking it real hard. People confirmed on Monday that former Bachelor Ben Higgins and his fiancé Lauren Bushnell have officially called it quits. The season 20 couple (and one of our faves, TBH) released a statement to the publication saying that they’re ending things on good terms. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.” Sounds like the friendliest breakup in all of Bachelor history.

The v. sad news comes after preeeetty rocky ’ship between the two—who showed us all the ups and downs of their lives together in their just-OK reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? (guess the question mark in the title makes sense after all). We knew they weren’t the most compatible couple (they fought, like a lot, on their show) and we obviously knew their wedding had been put on hold for a concerning amount of time, but we always hoped they’d pull through.

Before we say adieu to the srsly good looking couple, let’s just take a quick sec to look at some of their cutest Instagrams and remember how beautiful they were together. We’re not crying, *you’re* crying.

A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Mar 26, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on May 24, 2016 at 9:53pm PDT

A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Sep 24, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:10am PDT

A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on May 4, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Jul 2, 2016 at 8:48pm PDT

A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Apr 29, 2016 at 5:03pm PDT

A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Jun 1, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Aug 2, 2016 at 7:03am PDT

A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Oct 25, 2016 at 2:11pm PDT

A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Nov 3, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

And lets not forget about their too-perfect-to-be-real engagement photos. K now we actually *are* crying.



A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Oct 27, 2016 at 4:57pm PDT

A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Oct 28, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Nov 8, 2016 at 3:08pm PST

A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Nov 18, 2016 at 4:52pm PST

Related:

Ben & Lauren on the “JoJo Situation” & Overcoming Challenges

Rachel’s First Bachelorette Promo is Here & It’s Red Hot!

Bachelor Matchup: Who They *Should* Have Picked