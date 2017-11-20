Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Designer Azzedine Alaïa on Instagram

The fashion world has lost an icon. Azzedine Alaïa, the talented and beloved Tunisian-born designer best known for his body-con silhouettes, passed away on November 18 in Paris. The acclaimed designer first rose to fame in the eighties, gaining notoriety for both his stunning one-of-a-kind designs as well as his reputation as one of the warmest people in fashion. But Monsieur Alaïa’s talent is forever immortalized in the annals of pop culture history via an iconic scene in the cult classic film, Clueless. In the film, Cher (played by Alicia Silverstone) is held at gunpoint while donning an Alaïa dress and delivers one of the most memorable fashion quotes in cinematic history: “You don’t understand, this is an Alaïa!”

Always marching to the beat of his own drum, the creative genius, fondly known as the “king of cling,” will be remembered for his groundbreaking designs. His passion for the female form earned him a loyal following including Naomi Campbell, Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian West, and in wake of the news, celebrities took to Instagram to pay tribute through adoring posts. Here are all the celebs showing love to the late designer on Instagram:

Related:

This Is What a Fashion Magazine Should Look Like in 2017

Ex-British Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman Just Showcased Serious White Privilege

How Does Madonna Pick her Outfits? We Asked Her Stylist