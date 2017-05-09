Reality show gold The Hills introduced us to countless memorable characters (hi, Speidi), and one gal still holds a special place in our hearts: Audrina Patridge. The monotoned BFF of Lauren Conrad is arguably the original basic chick, with her love of hip-hugging jeans, side bangs and addiction to bad boys, but that made her super relatable too. (See: all of us, circa 2006.)

On May 9, Patridge turns 32, and to help celebrate this special occasion, we’ve compiled 10 times she was the most basic character on The Hills—in GIFs. You’re welcome.

When she talked about boys at work

When she #gotreal in the pool

When she held an almost normal-hour job

When she understood girl code

When she asked the #hardquestions over nachos

When she repeated a girl-power mantra

When she realized she was single and ready to mingle



When she didn’t listen to her friends’ advice



When she summarized the reality of dating

When she was too overwhelmed for words

Happy birthday, boo.

