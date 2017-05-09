Reality show gold The Hills introduced us to countless memorable characters (hi, Speidi), and one gal still holds a special place in our hearts: Audrina Patridge. The monotoned BFF of Lauren Conrad is arguably the original basic chick, with her love of hip-hugging jeans, side bangs and addiction to bad boys, but that made her super relatable too. (See: all of us, circa 2006.)
On May 9, Patridge turns 32, and to help celebrate this special occasion, we’ve compiled 10 times she was the most basic character on The Hills—in GIFs. You’re welcome.
When she talked about boys at work
(Giphy)
When she #gotreal in the pool
(Giphy)
When she held an almost normal-hour job
(Giphy)
When she understood girl code
(Giphy)
When she asked the #hardquestions over nachos
(Giphy)
When she repeated a girl-power mantra
(Giphy)
When she realized she was single and ready to mingle