Seriously, what is in the Scandinavian water? We’re pretty sure it contains a lot of talent, chiseled cheekbones… voices of angels… because Norway has given rise to another new pop sensation: Astrid S.

At just 17, Astrid S dropped out of high school to pursue a career in music. Now, at 20, the artist is wracking up the awards: in 2015, she won a Norwegian Grammy for Newcomer of the Year and an MTV EMA Award for Best Norwegian Act, and now she’s up for another MTV EMA award this November. Some are saying Astrid S reminds them of a young Robyn—and we can’t help but agree.

After signing with Universal in 2015, Astrid S released her first alt-R&B single “2AM”. This killer beat snowballed into some sick collaborations, like “Waiting for Love” with Avicii. To create the dark, nocturnal sound of “Hype,” she teamed up with Norwegian producer Lido (who’s also worked with The Weeknd, Banks and Bastille).

And then there’s her recent collaboration with Shawn Mendes. Swoon. We’re expecting nothing but big things to come from her rising star. Anyone else hoping for a future collab with The Weeknd?

If you’re crushing like us, here are six more things you need to know about our new favourite, Astrid S.

1. She learned to play piano at 6 years old

2. She started writing her own music as a young teen (P.S. she is an amazing live performer)

A post shared by astrid s (@astridsofficial) on Apr 21, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

3. She hinted at possibly dropping a new single on Friday

It very much could https://t.co/8lk9IufWEl — astrid s (@astridsofficial) May 16, 2017

4. She’s collaborated with Avicii, Flume and Shawn Mendes

A post shared by astrid s (@astridsofficial) on May 3, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

5. She won track of the year in 2015 and 2016 for her hits, “Hurts So Good” and “2AM”

A post shared by astrid s (@astridsofficial) on Sep 29, 2016 at 8:30am PDT

6. She’s also really funny and down to earth

Just checking if i peed myself or got my period pic.twitter.com/zYmXJjsALk — astrid s (@astridsofficial) May 15, 2017

Its friiiidAY and im just gonna make myself some tacos and eat it in my bed while listening to Harrys album on repeat oh myyyy — astrid s (@astridsofficial) May 12, 2017

Related:

Collabo Alert: Robyn and Royksopp Do It Again

Power Couple Face-Off: Gigi and Zayn vs. Bella and The Weeknd

Who Will Win Song of the Year at the 2017 GRAMMYs?