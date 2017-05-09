Ashley Graham is the girlfriend we all need. While most of us all of us crave her social media pep talks IRL, it’s unlikely that we’ll ever share actual human space with her. But don’t fear: our body-positive girl has got us covered with the release of her memoir, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like (HarperCollins, $34) which is the next best thing to actually being BFFs with Graham. The powerful book is a collection of personal essays about her life before modelling, her journey to body acceptance and her thoughts on how the world can be a more loving place. In other words, it makes us wanna love ourselves as much as we love her. To celebrate the book’s release, here’s 10 times our fave gal Graham got really real on Instagram.

1 of 10 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: instagram.com/theashleygraham) When she celebrated clothing size equality

Related:

Ashley Graham Stopped Caring About Her Cellulite and So Should You

HBD Adele! 29 Times Adele Was All of Us on Instagram

All the Times We Loved Chrissy Teigen For Keeping It Real