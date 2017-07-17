“Leave Young Women Alone”: Ariel Winter’s Rant Is the Ultimate Clapback

It seems as if everyone has an opinion of Ariel Winter’s body—and she’s sick of it.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actor recently posted an anti-body shaming “rant” on Twitter in response to insanely inappropriate comments left on photos she shared on Instagram last week. Between photos of her wearing short shorts at a stampede and a pic of her wearing a corset-like top with friends during a night out, people criticized her “lack of clothing” and accused her of “squeezing” into her shorts.

“Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts,” she wrote. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to be wearing minimal clothes.”

“I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl…Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays.”

While we’re so glad that Winter stood up to the haters, we’re disgusted that she had to in the first place. The comments on Winter’s photos are beyond gross. On the pic she shared with her friends, captioned “Squad,” people asked if she was an “escort” and suggested she should do porn.

“Did you forget to get dressed? Seems to be a pattern emerging …” one person wrote. “Why don’t u put some clothes on that don’t look like your [sic] giving yourself a yeast infection, yes it’s great to rock your body but you make yourself look bad and the clothes are too smalll [sic],” another poster said.

“You’re dressed like they hired you for the entertainment after. Does one of the guys have a birthday and you’ve come to dance for him? All the other girls look so lovely,” someone chimed in.

We could go on, but you get the picture.

First of all, why are people so personally offended by Winter’s outfits? She’s an adult, she’s not hurting anyone, and is legit entitled to wear whatever she pleases. The constant policing of her body is sexist and straight-up bullying. Second of all, it makes us super sad that Winter has become accustomed to peoples’ rude remarks.

Earlier this year, the actor got called out for wearing a “revealing dress” to a Modern Family event. After she was slut-shamed, Winter defended herself on social media and asked why people can’t “just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?” Good question, Winter.

Despite the harassment she receives—and there’s a lot—Winter tunes out the trolls and promotes body positivity. Whether it’s through her frequent clapbacks or work with Dove’s Self Esteem Project, the young star is an advocate for loving yourself and changing the way women’s bodies are perceived.

“I think people make a lot of judgments about me based on what I wear and all the things that I do,” she told Self earlier this year. “They kind of glorify and objectify a lot of the things that I do, and I wish people would just see me as the normal 18-year-old that I am.”

Now that’s a statement that deserves attention.

