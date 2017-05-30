Ariana Grande Announces Benefit Concert for Manchester Victims

Ariana Grande has officially confirmed that she’ll be performing at a benefit concert in Manchester this upcoming Sunday, with proceeds going to the families of the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack, via an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross. She’ll reportedly be joined by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams and other big-time stars.

Tickets for the show, dubbed One Love Manchester, go on sale on Ticketmaster on Thursday, June 1.

Security will be increased exponentially in comparison to Ariana’s previous concert in Manchester; attendees have been asked to avoid bringing bags if possible, so that they don’t have to wait in long security checkpoint lines.

Many fans are thrilled that Ariana is reappearing so soon to perform in support of the victims.

@ArianaGrande Ariana this is just incredible to see Manchester welcomes you back with open arms x — Chyaz Samuel (@ChyazSamuel) May 30, 2017

Fantastic to see so many artist supporting @ArianaGrande and the We Love Manchester emergency fund. Hats off to them all! — Mike (@mkb16_) May 30, 2017

But, much like with the bunny ears ribbon controversy, others are concerned that the concert has been scheduled too soon after the attack.

@BBCBreaking These people don’t want money, they want their children back. Can’t see that this will be of any benefit at all in most cases — Peter Provins (@Collaborateman) May 30, 2017

@BBCBreaking @BBCNews People are still in hosp in critical care and the families havent been able to have funerals yet… whats the rush?? This is too soon. — Hookawoolly (@Hookawoolly) May 30, 2017

@cnnbrk It sms a bit 2 soon & raw for a concert. Why can’t these stars come togthr & donate funds instd of asking ppl of Mnchstr to give money. — Cindy Keogh (@KeoghCindy) May 30, 2017

Regardless of take, we’ll all have Manchester in our thoughts this weekend.

