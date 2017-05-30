Ariana Grande Announces Benefit Concert for Manchester Victims

Is the benefit concert a much-needed show of solidarity, or is it too soon?

  0

Ariana Grande has officially confirmed that she’ll be performing at a benefit concert in Manchester this upcoming Sunday, with proceeds going to the families of the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack, via an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross. She’ll reportedly be joined by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams and other big-time stars.

Tickets for the show, dubbed One Love Manchester, go on sale on Ticketmaster on Thursday, June 1.

Security will be increased exponentially in comparison to Ariana’s previous concert in Manchester; attendees have been asked to avoid bringing bags if possible, so that they don’t have to wait in long security checkpoint lines.

Many fans are thrilled that Ariana is reappearing so soon to perform in support of the victims.

But, much like with the bunny ears ribbon controversy, others are concerned that the concert has been scheduled too soon after the attack.

Regardless of take, we’ll all have Manchester in our thoughts this weekend.

Related:
Post-Manchester, Are We Expecting Too Much of Celebrities?
“Shows Should Be Safe”: Musicians React to the Manchester Attack
Is the Bunny Ears Ribbon an Appropriate Symbol for Manchester?

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources