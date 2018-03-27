Anna Faris Just Said Some Heartbreaking Things About Her Marriage to Chris Pratt

If you’re still upset over Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s split, prepare to get even more emotional.

On Monday, 41-year-old Faris was a guest on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert and she opened up about her painful separation from 38-year-old Pratt. The Mom actor—who announced in August 2017 that she and Pratt had broken up—told Shepard she isn’t sure what the purpose of marriage is anymore.

“Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?” Faris mused. “For me, I’m just not quite sure where [marriage] fits.”

Faris, who shares a five-year-old son with Pratt, said that “it feels so easy to get married” at first, but “the untangling” of a divorce gets messy, especially when it becomes a legal ordeal. “I am a romantic. I believe in partnership, I believe in companionship,” she explained. “I just don’t know I believe in the ceremony of a wedding.” (In case you forgot, Faris was first married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.)

Funnyman Shepard, 43, went on to ask Faris if she felt any pressure around her decision to split from Pratt since many fans viewed them as “#couplegoals.” Shepard, who is married to Kristen Bell, prefaced the question by revealing he feels pressure around his own relationship with 37-year-old Bell, since the internet also idolizes them as a couple.

“Chris and I did talk about [letting people down],” Faris said. “We got on the Twitter feed, [saw] the ‘love is dead’, ‘relationship goals.'”

She elaborated: “I think what we were also guilty of, although we had an unbelievable marriage… we obviously cultivated something. And it was rewarding for awhile. It was like, ‘Oh people seem to think we got all this shit alright.'”

Um, is this not the most honest discussion about the reality of Hollywood relationships you’ve heard from an A-lister?!

Shepard then asked Faris if she felt a sense of “embarrassment” now that the world knows her relationship with Pratt wasn’t as peachy as it appeared to be from the outside, and asked if she worries about fans feeling lied to.

“I don’t know if embarrassment is quite the right word, [but] something akin to that, I think,” she said. “I had a little bit of a childish feeling like, Oh come on f-cking grow up, like a little anger [around the idea]. But that isn’t fair either, because we intentionally cultivated the idea of ‘look at this beautiful family.'”

But before you start to question everything Faris and Pratt happily posted on Instagram, Faris said their public personas were based on a meaningful relationship. “There there were so many moments that were like that,” she told Shepard. “But of course, just like anything on social media, you don’t post like, ‘Where the f-ck is the toilet paper?!’”

“I think [social media] is a very hard forum to be genuine on, and I think it does a disservice to people to not be.”

It’s super refreshing that Faris is being so real about her marriage and the way social media has influenced people’s perception of it. After all, we’ve all been guilty of putting personal stock into her relationship with Pratt.

We wish you nothing but happiness, Anna—online and off.

