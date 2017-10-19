Here’s Everything We Know about Anna Faris’s Rumoured New BF

After news of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s split in August after eight years of marriage, our hearts were legit broken (we still cry from time to time, TBH). Now, it looks like the 40-year-old actor has found love with a new Hollywood hottie.

It’s reported that Faris is dating 47-year-old American cinematographer Michael Barrett. If you’re like, “who dat?” have no fear, FLARE is here. To keep you in-the-loop, here’s everything we know about Barrett and his alleged romance with Faris. WARNING: you may get emotional.

Barrett is a Hollywood man

According to IMBD, Barrett has worked as a cinematographer on films Ted (and Ted 2), Zookeeper, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Bobby, to name a few. He’s also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and studied at University of California, Los Angeles, and Columbia University. Fancy.

They met on set

Barrett and Faris met on the set of Overboard, a film they both worked on and is set to be released in 2018, according to TMZ. While the outlet reports there were no signs of love during the production of the romantic comedy earlier this year, the pair are now spending more time together. Wa wa wee wa.

They were seen hanging out at Neptune’s Net

In early September, Faris and Barrett were spotted grabbing a bite at Malibu’s iconic Neptune’s Net. According to TMZ, the two looked “very couple-y.” Thank god there’s no evidence of them splitting a fish taco because we legit could. not. deal. if we saw that.

They were spotted out in Malibu together

It’s been a busy September! The two were seen out at a local carnival in Malibu, as reported by TMZ. As shown in pap pics, the pair enjoyed beers together while sporting baseball caps. Matching hats already?! Too soon!

“Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” a source told People. “They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently.”

They’ve been dining out in Los Angeles

The duo apparently like Italian food—stars, they’re just like us! As reported by E!, Faris and Barrett recently ate at Italian restaurant Modo Mio TWICE in a span of two days. Hungry and in love????

“It was definitely a dinner date,” a source told E! about their second date at the resto. “It seemed romantic in the way they were looking at one another and how they were laughing at the table… No one in the restaurant realized it was her, but she definitely looked to be on a date.”

Barrett’s website is basic AF

Sorry to be harsh, but Barrett could use an updated personal website, IMO. While his site has an extensive list of his work, it looks like it was created in 2001 and hasn’t been redesigned since. You’re apparently dating Faris now, dude! Get hip!

Jokes aside, we are honestly happy to see Faris happy. We wish her nothing but the best. We love you, Anna!

