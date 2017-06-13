Amanda Bynes Is Back—& Not Sorry About That Drake Tweet (You Know the One)

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

If you had a pulse and an internet connection in 2013, chances are you remember when former child star Amanda Bynes seemingly came undone before our eyes. After retiring from acting in 2010 (her last movie role was alongside Emma Stone in Easy A), Bynes fell into a pattern of increasingly erratic behaviour and reckless tweeting that culminated with a D.U.I., an arrest for marijuana possession and an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold. There’s been much speculation about what was really behind the She’s the Man actress’ breakdown, who reappeared in our Twitter feeds this past April after months of silence, but we hadn’t heard from her directly in years—until now.

She recently sat down with YouTube channel Hollyscoop and if you can ignore The Lowdown’s host Diana Madison showering Bynes with overly enthusiastic compliments and name-dropping famous friends (so weird), there were a handful of standout moments when the former Disney star got really real. Here, the most honest moments from Amanda Bynes’ new interview where she talks about how she stays healthy (hiking and spinning), her plans to return to acting and whether she regrets that infamous Drake tweet.

1. She’s currently in fashion school

And seems genuinely stoked about it. “I’ve been going to school lately, fashion school, F.I.D.M. [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles], and I love it. I’ve learned how to sew, I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future so F.I.D.M. has been helping me with that.”

2. She wasn’t kidding when she said she wanted Drake to “murder her vagina”…

“I actually wasn’t being insincere,” Bynes told Madison. “He’s hot.”

3. BUT, she bluntly said that she sent out that tweet while “high on drugs”

“I was saying, ‘murder my vagina.’ I was serious, but I was also on drugs. So that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do this, man.’ But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious.”

4. She fully stole Blac Chyna’s look

“I stole her look. I was getting the microdermals in my cheeks because she had them,” she said. “I thought they looked super hot on her.”

5. She’s planning an acting comeback

“I do miss acting and I have a surprise for you, I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of, and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it in the future.”

Watch the full interview here:

Related:

“I’m Human:” Katy Perry Gets Real About Her Mental Health Struggle

“I Needed to Change”: Miley Cyrus Gets Real About Drugs & Liam

Amber Rose Posted a Nude Photo & Piers Morgan Had Something to Say