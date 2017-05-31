Supermodel Adriana Lima is engaged—to herself! Which is the coolest thing ever.

On Monday, the VS Angel posted a photo on Instagram flaunting a gorgeous sparkly piece of diamond jewellery on her ring finger. She cut off any speculation about a secret celeb wedding in the caption: “What’s up with the ring? It’s symbolic, I am committed to myself and my own happiness, I am married [to] me. Ladies love [yourselves], and yes, I am single.”

Lima confirmed that the ring is symbolic, representing her self-love and commitment to her own happiness. She finished the post by noting that she is indeed single—there’s no mystery man to speculate about here. This also shuts down rumours about Lima reuniting with her ex-partner, NFL player Julian Edelman, who she was seen with at a Met Gala after party two months after their break-up.

And Lima’s followers loved the message she was sending. “Love this post! Love the self love! Every time I see you on media you’re so raw and genuine, I love it! You’re one of my favorite models,” commented one user. “Such an inspirational woman, I’m glad I chose the right role model,” wrote another.

After all, nothing says living your best life like flaunting how comfortable you are being single via some serious bling.

