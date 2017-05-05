HBD Adele! 29 Times Adele Was All of Us on Instagram

Let’s celebrate this British beauty’s 29th birthday by appreciating her most charming quality: how GD relatable she is

0

You kinda wish Adele was you best friend, right? (Same.) Whether she’s writing the most heart-wrenching ballads that make you sob “it me” through streams of fat tears, getting low-key married to literally the most normal bearded fellow or posting pics that show just how real the gym struggle can really be, you just don’t feel that “I’ve won 15 GRAMMYs and a damn Oscar” chasm you sense with some other mega celebs. Well, it’s Adele’s birthday and in honour of her 29th year, we’ve rounded up 29 times she was basically you (or your BFF) on Instagram.

1 of 29

Previous
Next
(Photo: instagram.com/adele)

When she fangirled over Adele (same girl, same)

Previous
Next

Related:
All the Times We Loved Chrissy Teigen For Keeping It Real
HBD Sam Heughan! Every Time the Outlander Babe’s IG Was Cute AF
9 Times Luna Legend’s 1st B-Day was Better than Your BEST Day

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources