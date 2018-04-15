We Will Never Get Over Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance—and Neither Will Adele

ICYMI, a queen not of this world blessed us lowly humans with one hour and 45 minutes of utter perfection on Saturday night and, well, not a single person in the universe is over it yet. OBVIOUSLY I’m referring to Beyoncé Knowles, a.k.a. our divine and holy leader, and her epic, unforgettable headlining performance at the Instagram music festival, Coachella. And just when I thought Coachella couldn’t seem more… done, Beyoncé descended from heaven to revive it. Behold, Beychella.

And OMG, the music. Over the course of those almost two hours, Bey performed 26 songs and brought out her husband Jay-Z for a duet, her impossibly cool and talented sister Solange for a dance-off and DESTINY’S GODDAMN CHILD for three songs. Yes, she reunited Destiny’s Child and also yes, I am still shooketh.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z performing Deja Vu. I love their chemistry. This song will forever be a bop #BeyChella pic.twitter.com/8AajdvPkLX — . (@goddessyonce) April 15, 2018

Solange brought Beyoncé out for her #Coachella set in 2014. Now Beyoncé has done the same giving us a legendary dance break pic.twitter.com/MdYYaqnxaM — Blacpire Magazine (@Blacpire) April 15, 2018

Did I mention the performance was also a historic one? Beyoncé was the first Black woman to ever headline Coachella, something she acknowledged during her set, saying “Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella.” OH and fellow queen Rihanna watched from the front row and I am beside myself.

Also beside herself was well-documented Beyoncé superfan Adele who posted three consecutive videos of herself watching the epic performance from home in her sweats (it was available to stream on YouTube for free).

