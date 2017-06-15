Adele Comforts Survivors at London’s Grenfell Tower Fire

Adele visited Grenfell Tower in London, England on Wednesday to console victims after a devastating overnight fire raged through the 24-storey apartment building. Over 250 firefighters were called to the scene on June 14 to fight the inferno, which has left 17 people dead and over 70 wounded. Many residents are still missing.

The visibly distraught singer, accompanied by her husband Simon Konecki, was seen offering support and embracing shaken people.

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Adele is at currently at Grenfell Tower asking if anyone needs help that was affected by the fire — Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017 Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them — Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017

Many fans voiced their appreciation for her generosity.

British pop star Rita Ora also joined relief efforts on Thursday and was spotted carrying cases of water bottles and sorting through donations.

Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London pic.twitter.com/0pqT6WZBvU — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 14, 2017

Many are visiting the Notting Hill Methodist Church in west London where a vigil is being held for those affected by the tragedy. The fire has since been put out and rescue services continue to search for survivors. Our hearts go out to all those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

