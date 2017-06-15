Adele Comforts Survivors at London’s Grenfell Tower Fire

The singer arrived on the scene of the June 14 tragedy to support victims

Adele Visits Grenfell Tower to offer support to victims of the June 14 fire; she wears a red top and bold red lip; inline image.

(Photo: Getty)

Adele visited Grenfell Tower in London, England on Wednesday to console victims after a devastating overnight fire raged through the 24-storey apartment building. Over 250 firefighters were called to the scene on June 14 to fight the inferno, which has left 17 people dead and over 70 wounded. Many residents are still missing.

The visibly distraught singer, accompanied by her husband Simon Konecki, was seen offering support and embracing shaken people.

Many fans voiced their appreciation for her generosity.

British pop star Rita Ora also joined relief efforts on Thursday and was spotted carrying cases of water bottles and sorting through donations.

Many are visiting the Notting Hill Methodist Church in west London where a vigil is being held for those affected by the tragedy. The fire has since been put out and rescue services continue to search for survivors. Our hearts go out to all those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

