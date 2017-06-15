Adele Comforts Survivors at London’s Grenfell Tower Fire

Adele visited Grenfell Tower in London, England on Wednesday to console victims after a devastating overnight fire raged through the 24-storey apartment building. Over 250 firefighters were called to the scene on June 14 to fight the inferno, which has left 17 people dead and over 70 wounded. Many residents are still missing.
The visibly distraught singer, accompanied by her husband Simon Konecki, was seen offering support and embracing shaken people.
Adele is at currently at Grenfell Tower asking if anyone needs help that was affected by the fire
— Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017
Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them
— Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017
Many fans voiced their appreciation for her generosity.
The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell tower and not said a word about it just proves how amazingly sincere she is.
— (@theonewithelly) June 15, 2017
The fact Adele went to Grenfell Tower to try & help & didn’t make any fuss or court any publicity around it shows how down to earth she is
— NIC82 (@nicholls_zara) June 15, 2017
Well done #Adele. #Tottenham is proud of you. #Grenfell #GrenfellFire #GrenfellTower #GrenfellTowerFire https://t.co/Rt6MYAkNnN
— Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) June 15, 2017
British pop star Rita Ora also joined relief efforts on Thursday and was spotted carrying cases of water bottles and sorting through donations.
Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London pic.twitter.com/0pqT6WZBvU
— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 14, 2017
Many are visiting the Notting Hill Methodist Church in west London where a vigil is being held for those affected by the tragedy. The fire has since been put out and rescue services continue to search for survivors. Our hearts go out to all those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.
