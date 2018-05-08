Adele’s Epic Titanic-Themed Birthday Changed My Mind About Themed Parties

OK I admit it, I haven’t always been the biggest fan of themed birthday parties. I love Harry Potter, but as an adult woman in my mid-twenties, I thought that it might be a little too juvenile to centre my birthday around the wizarding world. I figured if I wanted to dress as Hermoine and eat owl-shaped cookies I’d wait until Halloween. However, Adele’s party pics are *seriously* making me rethink my judgement.

The iconic singer threw a Titanic-themed bash for her “dirty 30” birthday last weekend and it is giving me some serious FOMO right now. In an Instagram post about the event, Adele thanked her friends and family for supporting her Titanic superfandom and gushed about what sounds like an epic party.

Adele recreated Rose DeWitt Bukater’s beaded floor-length gown, complete with a tousled curly up-do and dark lip. Combine the seriously on-point outfit with the Titanic‘s iconic grand staircase and the IG pics looked as if they were straight up stills from the 1997 film. Just look at how identical she and Kate Winslet are as Rose! (Side note: Can someone please cast Adele in a Broadway version of Titanic?!)

I though I was ready for “dressing up for a party” to mean donning a cute dress, not a costume—but these pics have seriously changed my tune.

“Last night was the best night of my life,” wrote Adele on IG—and considering she’s won literal armfuls of GRAMMY Awards, that’s saying a lot.

Who knows? Maybe for next year’s birthday, I’ll transform my apartment into Hogwarts.

