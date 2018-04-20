Adele Just Wrote a Heartfelt Love Note to Rihanna, Because Duh

It’s no secret that Rihanna made 2017 her b-tch, and we *def* aren’t the only ones who’ve noticed. The singer, philanthropist and overall kickass human made Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018 list and—if that wasn’t enough—none other than freaking Adele wrote RiRi’s profile.

The vocal goddess starts off by adorably admitting to being “numb from the shock” when she first met Rihanna, which TBH is the reaction anyone would have. The UK singer, 29, then goes on to drop a *major* truth bomb. “She is one year older than me, but I feel like she’s been around forever,” she wrote. Did you realize Rihanna was one year older than Adele?! Because we didn’t. BUT ANYHOO.

After shouting out RiRi staples like “Pon De Replay” and “Umbrella,” Adele acknowledged the massive cultural impact that Rihanna has made. “She has designed and conquered an entire lane of her own. The innovative and groundbreaking world of Rihanna that no one else will ever be safe in and get away with copying. She makes her own rules and bends ours,” she gushed.

The GRAMMY-winning vocalist finished off her heartfelt tribute by saying: “She glows like when someone’s taken a picture with a flash and you’re dazed for a few minutes after. But it’s also very clear in that glow that she genuinely doesn’t give a f-ck; she’s fearless and full of all the right kind of attitude to be everything that she is and will be forever.” Ugh. You took the words right out of our mouths. Bravo, Adele.

This isn’t the first time the vocal icon has praised other female singers. Remember her 2017 GRAMMYs speech that she basically dedicated to Beyonce? Yep. Our girl knows when to dish out credit where credit is due. Now, if she and Rihanna could get together for a duet, our lives would be MADE.

