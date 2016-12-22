51 Times Céline Was Queen—Like When She Rejected Trump

From her high kicks to even higher notes and that iconic fist-pump, the pop diva transcends generations. She also happens to be a total badass—just ask Donald Trump

0

Céline Dion: French-Canadian icon, your mom’s go-to singer when she has the car radio to herself and the baddest b*tch around the globe—like how she just gave Donald Trump’s invite to perform at his upcoming inauguration a hard pass (boy, bye). Her glorious voice soundtracked the epic luv story between Jack and Rose (and it still brings us all of the tears!), her Vegas residency show has made over $171 million at the box office, PLUS she just announced her 26th studio album and we are struggling to pick our jaws up from the ground. Her philanthropic work is totally inspiring and when she recently sported a Titanic hoodie she also proved she has a sense of humour about herself that we always suspected. What’s not to love?

(Source: popkey.co)

That time she told U.S. President-elect Donald Trump “non merci” when he invited her to perform at his Jan. 2017 inauguration. Désolé Trump, but *actual* queen Céline has better things to do. 

