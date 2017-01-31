Peep the 20 Best Grammy Performances from the Last 20 Years

We are less than two weeks away from one of the biggest nights in music, and we’ve been having a blast looking back on past performances.

Remember when The Black Eyed Peas, Gwen Stefani, Eve, Maroon 5 AND Franz Ferdinand performed an opening medley before the show even started?! See that performance and more here.

1996: Coolio – “Gangsta’s Paradise”

Watch as Coolio performs one of the most iconic hip-hop songs of all time.

1997: Smashing Pumpkins – “1979”

This performance is peak ’90s. The Chokers! Those leather pants!

1998: Celine Dion – “My Heart Will Go On”

Celine Dion was meant to perform with Barbra Streisand. But just before the big night Babs came down with the flu, so Celine managed to pull this performance together in less than 24 hrs (try not to cry).

1999: Shania Twain – “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Remember when a CANADIAN dominated the U.S. country charts? P.S., we would totally rock that black choker now.

2000: Britney Spears – “From the Bottom of My Broken Heart” and “Baby One More Time”

This was Britney’s first ever Grammy performance! Catch one of the rare moments where Britney sings live. (BTW, did anyone else own a Britney Barbie with that classic red jumpsuit?)

2001: Destiny’s Child – “Independent Women” and “Say My Name”

Before Beyonce became Queen Bey, we were gifted with this classic Destiny’s Child performance.

2002: Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink, Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott – “Lady Marmalade”

We still get a bit overwhelmed watching all these kick-ass women on one stage.

2003: Eminem and Proof – “Lose Yourself”

The list would not be complete without one of Eminem’s iconic Grammy performances.

2004: The White Stripes – “Seven Nation Army”

Remember when the world still thought Jack and Meg were siblings? It was a better time then…

2005: Black Eyed Peas, Gwen Stefani and Eve, The Lonely Boys, Maroon 5 AND Franz Ferdinand – Opening Medley

One of the most epic opening medleys in Grammy history. Who can top this many celebs in one flawless performance?

2006: Linkin Park, Jay-Z, Paul McCartney – “Numb/Encore/Yesterday”

Remember when Linkin Park and Jay-Z combined rock and hip-hop, and we watched and realized it was pure gold?

2007: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Snow”

Chris Rock just said it himself: “The best band in the world.” P.S., did Chris Rock also just remind us that Justin Timberlake and Lonely Island’s “Dick in a Box” is 10 years old!?

2008: Amy Winehouse – “You Know I’m No Good” and “Rehab”

Amy was just 24 years old when she delivered this incredible performance at the 50th annual Grammys (where she picked up five awards!).

2009: Justin Timberlake, Al Green, Keith Urban and Boyz II Men – “Let’s Stay Together”

Some of the most iconic male artists all on one stage! (Performance at 1:40)

2010: Pink – “Glitter In The Air”

Pink put every lip-syncing artist to shame when she did AN ENTIRE ACROBATIC ROUTINE while singing live.

2011: Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”

Not only did Lady Gaga sing live while performing an entire dance routine, she also promoted pride and acceptance with her powerful lyrics.

2012: Adele – “Rolling In The Deep”

That voice! That hair! Nothing is better…

2013: Justin Timberlake and Jay Z – “Suit And Tie”

We’ve got the best presenter speech given by Ellen and Queen Bey, plus JT making a comeback in typical JT fashion wowing everyone by bringing Jay Z on stage!!

2014: Beyonce and Jay Z – “Drunk in Love”

Once again, we were all reminded that Jay Z and Beyonce are the HOTTEST COUPLE OF ALL TIME.

2015: Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney – “Four Five Seconds”

The performance that had everyone saying, “Paul McCartney’s in this song?” definitely tops our list. Three pop legends on one stage!

2016: Kendrick Lamar – “The Blacker The Berry” and “Alright”

LL Cool J called this a “very controversial performance” and he was right. It’s stunning and filled with strong political messages and images still ingrained in our memory one year later.

Who do you think will have the best performance this year? See the full list of nominees here.

Catch the 59th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CityTV!

Related:

Adele confirmed to perform at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards!

Watch: Beyoncé’s GRAMMY style evolution

Whoa: GRAMMY Awards 2017 Nomination Surprises and Snubs

Here’s the Full List of 2017 GRAMMY Nominees

