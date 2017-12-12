Selena Gomez’s New 13 Reasons Why Wrap Party Pic Has Us Stoked For Season 2

The story isn’t over yet—but it looks like shooting is! Despite much of the mystery surrounding major plot points and release date for 13 Reasons Why Season 2, we *do* know the new season has been filmed thanks to a wrap party pic shared by the show’s executive producer, Selena Gomez. She shared the cute collage to Instagram—complete with her new blonde hair—with this caption: “And this year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming. To every person on this project, thank you for coming back. Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change.”

After the phenomenal success—and serious controversy—over Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, the streaming site announced in May 2017 that the teen drama would officially be getting a second season. Here’s everything else we know about13 Reasons Why Season 2 so far:

Several brand-new characters will be introduced

According to Variety, when the series returns, viewers will be introduced to some new characters. In addition to many of your fave characters from Season 1, the upcoming season will feature seven new cast members: Anne Winters as the new Liberty High head cheerleader Chloe, Bryce Cass as modern-day Robin Hood Cyrus, Chelsea Alden as Cyrus’s sister Mackenzie, Allison Miller as young lawyer Sonya, Samantha Logan as track star Nina, Kelli O’Hara as anti-bullying advocate Jackie and Ben Lawson as Liberty High baseball coach Rick.

According to Variety, none of the added characters will be series regulars, but they will appear in multiple episodes.

But most of your Season 1 faves (and not-so-faves) will be back

According to reports, Hannah (played by recent Golden Globe nominee, Katherine Langford) will still appear in the series, most likely in flashbacks. Absolute villain Bryce will also be back, and according to Netflix, “will hopefully get what’s coming to him.” Not sure what that means yet—but maybe there will be court case after all?

The plot is still largely a mystery but we know Hannah will have a role…

The second season’s 13 new hour-long episodes will reportedly share more of other character’s perspectives on Hannah’s story. There will be a new narrator, too, but no word on who that will be yet. We will apparently hear more from Jessica, Hannah’s former BFF, with Season 2 exploring how she’s recovering from losing Hannah and attempting to return to a normal life.

We’ll also hear more from Alex, Tyler and Hannah’s parents. “We’re going to answer those questions… even more, we’re going to continue to look very truthfully & very honestly at what they go through,” Netflix said in a tweet.

This season will take on some broader issues, like the values we are instilled with at an early age. In their statement on what to expect, Netflix said season two will explore “the way we raise boys up into men and the way we treat girls and women in our culture—and what we could do better in both cases.”

And get ready for more retro tech. There will be no more cassette tapes, but “there is a different sort of analog technology that plays a hugely important role in season two,” Netflix tweeted.

The new story will diverge from Jay Asher’s original book

My confident excitement for @13ReasonsWhy Season 2 rests in Brian Yorkey and the mind meld we performed a couple years ago. (And that cast!) — Jay Asher (@jayasherguy) May 7, 2017

Gomez herself weighed in with more details of what to expect

The show’s executive producer spoke to a Seattle radio station and hinted at more complicated storylines to come and also addressed reactions from many viewers and schools.

“I think it’s going to be so exciting because, you know, I didn’t expect the first to be as loud if you will? I didn’t expect it to have the reaction that it did. It was amazing, and it was complicated. There was a lot of stuff that came with it, and I understood what it meant,” says Gomez in the clip below.

She continues: “I think for Season 2, we elaborate more on some of those questions and the stories and the resolution, if you will, of what some of these kids have gone through and are going through. So that’s exciting. I was in the writers’ room the other day, and they’re working so hard, and it’s going to come together. I was sitting at the table, like, ‘Wait, what happened?!’ Almost like freaking out. I’m so excited. It’s going to be great.”

