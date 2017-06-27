10 Reasons Why Birthday Girl Khloé Kardashian Is Our Fave

We’re not the first to admit that Khloé is our favourite Kardashian. She’s the funniest, the realest and always ready with a sick burn. Even though it was quickly cancelled, we kiiiiinda loved her talk show, Kocktails With Khloé, where every week special celeb guests (including her sisters, naturally) joined her for bubbly and no-filter gossip. Plus, we are living for her Good American label of jeans that celebrate curves in true Kardashian style.
To celebrate her 33rd birthday, here are 10 reasons we love her.
1. Her Insta serves up major #fitspo
2. She believes she invented duck lips
3. And she probably *did* invent “Awko-taco” (as said on The Bachelor!)
4. She knows that a healthy bod is about how you feel, not how much you weigh
5. She quotes Clueless perfectly
“Oh, no. You don’t understand this is an Alaia. It’s like a totally important designer.” pic.twitter.com/kzCBlK4NfN — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 14, 2016
6. She’s the coolest aunt ever #squadgoals
7. She’s always ready to shut people down with her realness
8. But she’s always got her family’s back
Sometimes I’m way too direct but I am all about protecting the ones I love my intentions are good.
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 4, 2016
9. She’s the embodiment of DGAF
Brand new Ebony & Ivory is out! Watch pt. 2 of Malika and I playing No Fucks!!! http://bit.ly/1QBlCO7 A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
10. She accepts compliments like a pro
In honour of her b-day, we’ll leave you with this gem:
Related:
An Open Letter to Kim K, re: The Sexy Lie
We Tried It: Ho To Contour Like a Kardashian
Are the Kardashians Basically a Shakespearean Tragedy?
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.