10 Reasons Why Birthday Girl Khloé Kardashian Is Our Fave

We’re not the first to admit that Khloé is our favourite Kardashian. She’s the funniest, the realest and always ready with a sick burn. Even though it was quickly cancelled, we kiiiiinda loved her talk show, Kocktails With Khloé, where every week special celeb guests (including her sisters, naturally) joined her for bubbly and no-filter gossip. Plus, we are living for her Good American label of jeans that celebrate curves in true Kardashian style.

To celebrate her 33rd birthday, here are 10 reasons we love her.

1. Her Insta serves up major #fitspo

If I can do it. You can do it. It all starts with day 1! It’s a lifestyle now. Snapchat: khloekardashian A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 15, 2016 at 10:42am PDT

2. She believes she invented duck lips

3. And she probably *did* invent “Awko-taco” (as said on The Bachelor!)

4. She knows that a healthy bod is about how you feel, not how much you weigh

HEALTH A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:36pm PST

5. She quotes Clueless perfectly

“Oh, no. You don’t understand this is an Alaia. It’s like a totally important designer.” pic.twitter.com/kzCBlK4NfN — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 14, 2016

6. She’s the coolest aunt ever #squadgoals

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

7. She’s always ready to shut people down with her realness

8. But she’s always got her family’s back

Sometimes I’m way too direct but I am all about protecting the ones I love my intentions are good. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 4, 2016

9. She’s the embodiment of DGAF

Brand new Ebony & Ivory is out! Watch pt. 2 of Malika and I playing No Fucks!!! http://bit.ly/1QBlCO7 A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 17, 2015 at 10:42am PST

10. She accepts compliments like a pro



In honour of her b-day, we’ll leave you with this gem:

Related:

An Open Letter to Kim K, re: The Sexy Lie

We Tried It: Ho To Contour Like a Kardashian

Are the Kardashians Basically a Shakespearean Tragedy?

