What It’s Really Like to Be Mining Engineer—Hint, It’s Badass

Age: 25

Education: Double-majored in chemistry and math at St. Lawrence University; chemical engineering degree from Queen’s University

Length of time at current gig: one year

Did you always know you wanted to be an engineer?

Not really. I thought I was headed for med school, and in university I took all the sciences and math—and I really enjoyed math more than I thought. Figuring out what subjects I liked and disliked helped me narrow down my focus to chemical engineering because it has a little bit of chemistry, but also a lot of math. It took me a while to figure it out, but I always knew I liked those subjects so to find something that mixes those two together was really awesome.

I think a lot of kids don’t really grow up with an understanding of what engineering entails. Since your dad was a geological engineer, did you have a better sense of what this job really is?

I knew he spent a lot of time in the field and that engineering is a lot of project work, but I didn’t really know what each type of engineer did. There’s lots of different fields you can enter and you don’t really know what each field has to offer unless you get a job and you’re introduced into it.

So, if you were at a party, how would you explain what it is that you do?

I’m a process engineer with a chemical engineering background, and I work in the mining sector. We mine potash, a mineral that is used in fertilizer, which comes in as a raw material and goes through a milling process. The mill is kind of my area. I look after any issues with the process, the equipment, product quality issues—anything like that.

If a piece of equipment goes down, is it your job to fix it or just to manage how it gets fixed?

When I get a call like that, I go out and look at the problem. It’s my job to troubleshoot and follow that area of the circuit to see if there’s something else that could be contributing to the issue. Once I’ve found the source, I present it to the proper department—so if it’s an electrical problem, I take it to the electrician or if it’s mechanical, I talk to the mechanical group to tell them what I’m seeing and then they can fix it.

What does your workspace look like?

Most of our mines are conventional mines, which means that they pretty much have another world underground. They actually cut the rock and send it up in large pieces. But, the mine site that I’m currently working at is a solution mine. We use hot fluid to dissolve the potash and then when we bring it up, we cool it in a pond that has a lower temperature so that the potash settles and crystallizes. We use a dredge, which is like a boat with a big cutter head, to cut the potash out and bring it to the mill.

What was it about this field that drew you in?

In university, chemical engineers and process engineers are mostly introduced into projects that are oil- and gas-related, but we don’t learn a lot about mining. So when I found a job in mining in Saskatoon—which is home for me—I didn’t know what to expect. Once I got into the field and into the milling process, it was really cool. In the oil and gas industry, you don’t really get to see things happen, but in the mining industry, you see everything. You see the raw rock come in, you can even touch it, and you spend a lot of time in the field, which I really enjoy. It’s hands on and you can see that you’re making a difference.

What does a typical workday look like for you?

When I come in, I change into my PPE (personal protective equipment), which includes things like steel-toed boots, a hard hat and protective glasses. Then I go to the maintenance office where we have a safety meeting at the beginning of each day. From there, I go into the things I’m working on, so any type of project or product quality issue we’re having. For instance, if the mill went down overnight and they’re having problems, I’ll look into that. If I don’t have too much on the go, I check on how things are working in the control room. Usually my day is filled with working on projects, taking samples and working with various crews to install a piece of equipment or fix something.

What are your typical hours?

In the wintertime, we work eight-hour days, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. In the summertime, it changes because we actually shut down at this site. Our ponds are natural cooling ponds, so we can’t make potash in the summer because it’s too warm and it won’t settle out. In the summer, we do all of our capital and maintenance work. So for me, that’s when I do all of my big projects and we work 10-hour days, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and we get every Friday off, which is really nice.

In your university bio, you said: “Engineering challenges you to investigate and come up with innovative ways to make things better for the world around us”—can you give me an example of how you’ve done that in your work?

Working on fertilizer is kind of cool because we’re helping feed the world. Everything that I do today is helping that process. The better our products are and the more products we make, the more crops, and better quality crops can be grown.

Engineering is a notorious boys’ club—

Haha, yes.

So have you faced any challenges as a woman in engineering?

I haven’t really, but I think because I played hockey all my life, I can relate to the guys on site. Aside from HR, the only women are a lab technician and me. It’s not that bad, but there are times when, if I want to tell someone to do something, they’ll look at me like, “You’re a young lady, what do you know?” So it can be hard to get people to listen, but mostly they’re respectful and will do what you ask of them, but it might take a bit of time.

How do you deal with scenarios where people treat you differently?

I just let it be, for the most part. Some days, it’s easier than others, it just depends, but I don’t let it bother me. If someone questions my idea or decision, then sometimes I’ll do it myself and show them the results. I just keep going, it doesn’t stop me.

There’s a lot of talk about getting more women into STEM fields. From your experience, why do you think we need more female engineers?

With more women, it would show that we can do more than staying at home with the kids. Having more women in STEM will show that we are just as good as men and we can do just as much as they can.

Do you have any advice for women thinking about going into engineering?

Even if you’re not sure, try an internship or something to see what you like. There’s nothing worse than entering a field that you find out you hate. Once you find something, go at it full force and don’t look back. You want to be in a field where you love going to work.

For you, what is the best part of your day?

Getting out on the floor, interacting with our teams, getting to know each other—it’s really fun to hang out together.

Is there a worst part of your day?

No, not really. I love what I do. There’s so much to learn, and it’s so fun. That’s what makes every day interesting.

How do you unwind at the end of your workday?

I’m really into CrossFit right now, and actually my mom does it with me, so I’ll usually head to the gym. If don’t, then I go for beers with the guys.

