How did you get started in stand-up comedy?

Growing up, I loved comedy even before I knew that you could be a stand-up comedian. Joking around in the house, I knew it could get me out of trouble with my parents if I was funny. In truth though, I started doing comedy when it wasn’t cool to be a young woman doing comedy—and it certainly wasn’t lucrative. What was key for me was to just have an authentic voice and to just persist. And I’m talking about things that people told me not to talk about. I wanted to talk about celebrity stuff and pop culture—and people said, “Oh no, that’s very cheap. There’s nothing redeeming about that, nobody wants to hear you talk about that.” And I would say that I believe it’s important if it’s my whole religion. It informs so much about my life and so I think that’s definitely how I got into it. Just through 10 years of people telling me I was doing the wrong thing and then all of a sudden, through doing absolutely nothing different on my end, people started to change their attitudes toward me.

How did you have to learn to speak up for yourself?

I certainly never had any trouble speaking up for myself. I wished that I could have more trouble speaking up for myself, actually. I wanted to be liked when I was younger, which I think a lot of us do, I’m not ashamed to say it. I was a product of my environment, a product of my culture. I had a really beautiful blond, small mother, and I was in this town, Sarnia, Ontario, where the girls who had the easiest time in my school were quiet and kind and gentle and simple and played volleyball. I wanted badly to be one of those girls. But every time I opened my mouth it would upset and confuse people. And I was totally not trying to do that, ever. I did not understand why I was cursed with this point of view that seemed to be disruptive. I didn’t want to be like that. I wasn’t the class clown or anything. I wasn’t funny at all, I was just a little bit strange and political and disruptive.

What prompted you to leave Sarnia?

I knew from a really small age that I wanted move away. I knew about Toronto, I had an uncle who lived there. And I think everyone is more likely to find like-minded individuals in a bigger city, it’s just a numbers game. I ended up going to Ryerson University for urban planning, and then I got a job at Hooters in Toronto, because honestly, I was still of the mindset that the best thing you could be was pretty. And I wanted to be liked. So I thought, “Hooters teaches you to be this calm, quiet cheerleader who’s really submissive and really sweet.” And that’s still what I wanted. And it wasn’t until I actually worked there that I found that the women who actually had the best time were really great at cooperating and doing math and multi-tasking, and they had really good, interesting layers. And those were the like-minded people that I found. So I kind of went to the University of Hooters. I found these amazing women, and I learned there were way more ways to be a young woman in the world. And I loved those women and I’m still good friends with them, and you would never think that you would find feminism and confidence in a place like Hooters, but I totally did.



You moved to London, England and were performing in pubs and comedy clubs. What was your first big break?

Things were plodding along and again, I didn’t really know if I was going to be a comedian. I think it’s really important for young people to understand–or anybody having a change of career to understand–that you don’t have to have it all figured out. And if you just work really hard at waitressing or your office job or whatever it is, I think you do kind of fall into your fate. So I had an office job, I had a baby, I was working really hard doing stand-up, just because I liked the adrenaline from it. And then I got the opportunity to be on a British panel show called 8 of 10 Cats in 2012. Zeppotron (the production company behind Cats) audition new talent for the show every year. You sit in an office and play the game. I did two rounds of that and was then asked to be on by Ruth Phillips, the senior executive producer. We still work together on different projects all the time and I love her.

And that was a moment for me because it was the first time I had done British television and it was really daunting because Hannibal Buress, who’s an American comedian, was on it. And a bunch of really famous headliner male comedians were on it. And I thought, “What am I going to do?” I could just run away, I could climb out the window or I can just be myself and see if it works. And I did this very specific celebrity angle on politics and this pop culture thing, the only way that I knew how, and it ended up working for me very well. And then I got booked again. And I’ve pretty much been steadily working since that day so it was a real turnaround and I almost didn’t do it. It was really daunting. And then I just thought, well I can’t do an impression of anyone and beat them that way, so I have to just me my most authentic self and hope that it works or it doesn’t work, but at least I was authentic.

Can you explain the phenomena of the British panel show?

The first thing I noticed when I moved from Canada to the U.K. [in 2008] was that everything is old here, but it’s not frowned upon. They keep old buildings and they treasure their history and they have really inefficient ways of heating their home that I just don’t understand as a Canadian. But they love tradition, they have this nostalgia. And there’s a big pub culture in London that I didn’t quite experience in the same way in Canada, where people are very inclusive and they go out and support live music, live comedy and they share stories. There’s this sort of group mentality. So panel shows have been around for years and years and years and to an outsider, maybe they seem outdated or specifically British. But that’s why I think the British public love them, they just love nostalgia. Panel shows are just a bunch of comics in a room chatting, which is what you get in a pub every night of the week. And that’s just the way it is over here, they hold on to the stuff that works. And I love it. I really think it gives comedians such an opportunity to always be writing really fresh, topical political material because you wouldn’t have that opportunity maybe in other countries for something to happen in the news and then you’re talking about it on television that night. And we have that here.

Looking back, do you think you needed to leave Canada to make it in your career?

I happen to vibe really well with British sense of humour, but they also appreciate my North American perspective. My dad’s Irish so I was visiting Ireland a lot as a kid, so it’s not totally foreign to me. I know a lot of really talented Canadian comedians but the country, in my experience–I don’t know, I haven’t gigged in Canada, apart from Just For Laughs, in many years–but it must be really, really, really difficult to be a touring comedian in Canada because it’s so cold so for much of the year and it’s so big. You have to travel quite a distance in between clubs. I think they just do not have the saturation that the U.K. does. The U.K. is this really small collection of islands that have a bunch of clubs and you can do three to four clubs in one night. And in Canada, the really talented comedians I know, they’re working and they have to go all the way to Edmonton, and then they have to go all the way to Calgary, and then they have to go all the way in B.C. But things are changing all the time. Schitt’s Creek is this amazing show that everybody in the world knows about that’s Canadian, written and produced in Canada. And I hope to see more original Canadian content in the very near future because we’re absolutely capable of it.

I always think of the 2007 Christopher Hitchens essay in Vanity Fair in which he argues that women can’t be funny. Is that a battle that female comics still come up against?

It’s been said–and I forget by whom, but I love the saying–that there are certain men who think women aren’t funny and that’s because funny women don’t talk to them. And you know the kind of man I mean. And he says he’s never met any funny women and that’s because you’re basically harassing women in the club and so women choose not to talk to you. So I know that that attitude exists and it’s not just men perpetuating it. I mean, it does take time to shake a generational attitude. Women are taught that men lead, a man should text you first, a man should make the first move. It’s only very recently that we weren’t allowed to have mortgages, we weren’t allowed to have bank accounts. We are taught these things, whether we know it or don’t realize it, and that’s a problem because women can be alpha too. The world is moving so quickly now that we can barely keep up, but we’ve got to. Stand-up comedy is not a man’s job. It’s an alpha job. To be the only person in a room with a microphone who’s allowed to talk. And women are alpha now too, and it’s time for people to catch up. And I know women are funny because I bought my own house, so I don’t really care about what these guys have to say about it.

How do you decide which parts of your life you reveal onstage and in your recent Netflix special, In Trouble?

Everything is pretty much me up there. I’m not creative enough to invent a person for stage. I think with stand-up comedy you’re certainly an amplification of who you really are. And then you tell little fibs to just protect people and who they are. So when I talk about men onstage, this guy or that guy or the other guy, sometimes I’m talking about the same guy, and putting him into different guys to protect him. I’ll change names and I’ll change places but everything is pretty true, but then there’s another side to it. I think everyone is pretty multi-faceted. There are certain sides of me that are really boring that you wouldn’t see on stage because you wouldn’t pay to see it, like when I’m taking my daughter to school in my bathrobe. But people feel like they know me and that’s cool. That’s the type of comedy that I really enjoy, when I feel that the comedian has talked about politics or talked about culture or touched on subjects that I can identify with. But also I like a comedian to be vulnerable with me. And to feel that I’ve been let in. And I feel that’s part of why I love watching Amy Schumer so much, because she’s got this extra-special thing that you feel that your best friend is telling you secrets. And she’s just so unaffected. She just seems so totally herself. People probably do know me quite well, better than I could expect from watching the Netflix special, which is pretty much all true.

What’s a typical day for you now?

On a work day, I get up around 7 a.m. to let our three dogs out and make breakfast for my eight-year-old daughter, Violet. She can eat a stack of pancakes before school so I make the posh North London protein, almond milk, blueberry kind. I have all the coffee. We live next to her school in a Gothic church conversion. I’m lazy so it’s genius. I don’t even have to change out of my bathrobe.

If I’m filming, I show up to my dressing room in a tracksuit and my hair and makeup artist, Fiona, gets started on turning me into a “suitable-to-appear-on-TV” woman. We are great friends so we talk about things, read magazines and play on Snapchat until I am called down to the production office for a script meeting.

I’ve been working on a new couples’ gameshow for Comedy Central UK, so our script meetings for that are really relaxed. We just go through the contestant bios and throw possible ideas around for things to bring up on the show. We move into studio for a rehearsal and then it’s back to the dressing room to finish getting ready. By then, my stylist, Jen will have arrived with a suitcase bigger than she is.

If we are recording two episodes in the same day, this dressing room remains our tiny home base until 10 p.m. If it’s one episode, we finish taping in time for me to get back home and meet Violet at the school gate. We walk the dogs, go swimming, play tennis, go to dinner or the park, run errands around the neighborhood. I don’t feel guilty about the late nights that I often have to work because 1. Her horseriding lessons don’t pay for themselves 2. She’s in bed by 8 p.m. anyway 3. I get a lot of days off.

What other comics do you admire?

Growing up I really loved Bette Midler–I know she wasn’t a stand-up but I loved her. And Bea Arthur and Joan Rivers. The Golden Girls really, really, really shaped a lot of my life. I hung around a lot with my grandma and I loved older women because they just didn’t give a fuck. They were less bound to the constraints that young women have against them. And I thought that older women were represented in a much more human light than young, sex symbol women. So I always loved that. There are a lot of Canadian comedians that I really love, I love Debra DiGiovanni, Claire Brasseau and Christina Walkinshaw. A lot of comedians I remember from when I was starting out who are doing really, really well.

Will you be coming to Canada any time soon?

I’m going to do a short run at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal at the end of July. I love Montreal, and not just from the ski trips that I used to go on when I was 16 with the bus.

When you’re not performing on stage, what do you like to do?

I’m working on a new show with my friend Jimmy Carr who’s famous in the U.K., he’s got a Netflix special as well. I’m really grateful that I have access to Netflix because before a streaming platform like that I would not have known about different comedians I didn’t immediately have access to. Chelsea Peretti is so cool, I love Jen Kirkman. Netflix algorithms really work for me because I love female-driven content that’s for everyone.

