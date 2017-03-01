The 27-year-old Toronto photographer has snapped every cool creative in NYC and even captured Anna Wintour but prefers to celebrate the natural awkwardness of her subjects. With a preference for raw and natural over posed and perfect, she believes she can say it all in one dreamy, non-traditional image.
A DJ, a digital artist, a music video director. Sammy Rawal is a modern-day Renaissance man who comes by his musical influences honestly and sees beats as colours, shapes and movements that inform his art. Just don’t expect to see him on the dancefloor. “I consider myself to be a really terrible dancer so I love living vicariously through watching people dance and move.”
Her dream day involves painting from dawn ‘til dusk so the 24-year-old fashion illustrator is basically living her fantasy life. Mixing fine art and fashion, Laura Gulshani counts Impressionist master Henri Matisse as a major influence but is just as charmed by runway shows during fashion week—and her bold and playful work shows it.