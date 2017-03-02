Londontown

Kur Nourishing Cuticle Oil, $31, londontownusa.com

The claim (in our words): “Nourishment for your nails that’s as serious as the skincare you’d use on your face—think quick-absorbing hydration in the form botanical extracts and vitamins. Because hands show your age, too.”

The conclusion: “My hands and nails have taken a beating this winter, but you’d never know it since I started using this oil a week ago. It healed my dry, splitting cuticles, like instantly, and even revived my nails’ shine after an ill-conceived DIY Shellac removal (guilty as charged). Best bonus: its herbaceous floral scent is AMAZING. I now find myself applying it obsessively throughout the day—even when I don’t need it.” —Charlotte Herrold, managing editor