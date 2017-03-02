Beauty Reviews: We Tried a New Product Every Day for a Month!
From drugstore mascara to the masks with the buzziest ingredients, we took stock of the latest and greatest makeup, skincare and haircare that launched last month to find out what really works. Herewith, 18 of our fave new beauty products
The claim (in our words): “Nourishment for your nails that’s as serious as the skincare you’d use on your face—think quick-absorbing hydration in the form botanical extracts and vitamins. Because hands show your age, too.”
The conclusion: “My hands and nails have taken a beating this winter, but you’d never know it since I started using this oil a week ago. It healed my dry, splitting cuticles, like instantly, and even revived my nails’ shine after an ill-conceived DIY Shellac removal (guilty as charged). Best bonus: its herbaceous floral scent is AMAZING. I now find myself applying it obsessively throughout the day—even when I don’t need it.” —Charlotte Herrold, managing editor