Running around the Wild West would make any human look at least a little dirty and weathered. But when you’re a carefully engineered android, like Westworld’s Dolores, looking flawless comes easy.

Since Evan Rachel Wood (who plays Dolores) is a human with real human skin, the show’s makeup artist Rachel Hoke has a few tricks up her sleeve to keep her looking perfect despite long days under the Utah and California sun. Of course, those tricks include a really great sunscreen.

“When we first started filming, it felt like a science experiment learning how to keep Evan’s skin protected, her body makeup and face looking flawless,” Hoke told Refinery29. “I tried using a liquid sunscreen the first day we shot with [Wood], but it oxidized with the makeup. So from then on, we started each day by applying iS Clinical Eclipse SPF 50 Plus to her face and body.”

If you’ve seen Westworld, you know Dolores’s skin always looks even and matte despite nonstop horseback riding and teaching greedy humans a lesson with her badass gunslinging skills. Choosing iS Clinical Eclipse makes sense to maintain that look through all those activities—according to the brand’s website, the sheer and lightweight formula is ideal for daily use and long periods of time outdoors.

Even though Hoke’s SPF choice is lightweight, removing it is an important part of her process with Wood’s skin, too. “[Wood] and I decided the best thing to do after lunch was to remove all makeup from the skin with Collosol Eau de Lait cleansing milk and start the process over, keeping the eye makeup intact.” While Collosol’s products aren’t available in Canada, Caudalie’s Gentle Cleansing Milk is a great alternative we love.

So even if you’re not wreaking havoc in an amusement park like Dolores, Clinical Eclipse could be a great sunscreen option for you. Add a cleansing milk to your summer beauty routine, too, and you’ll be looking flawless by fall.

