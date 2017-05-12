Tea

Food-industry trends can be very directional for the fragrance world, which explains the rise of ne tea notes in the latest scents – following in the footsteps of coffee, which had its own surge not too long ago. “Humans are creatures of comfort and we like familiarity. We sometimes see these food trends cross over into perfumery, especially when the odour is associated with comfort,” says Nick, who adds that the quality of tea extracts available to perfumers, as well as their popularity in Asia, have also contributed to their recent demand. The tea note is also very versatile in its ability to complement other notes. Green tea, for example, has a crispness that goes well with fresh citrusy scents; jasmine tea is a natural tea with oral fragrances; and black tea has more depth and richness, which integrates well with warmer notes of wood and spice, as well as sweet gourmand fragrances. “The latest fads are notes of chai, sourced from India, and maté tea, which have a unique spicy green element when mixed with other notes,” says Marian.